Busy Aylesbury footpath set to remain closed for at least another six days

A well-used footpath in Aylesbury is set to remain closed for at least another six days, the company behind the closure has confirmed.

Difficulties accessing the issue on the footpath linking Fairfax Crescent to Alfred Rose Park means it will remain closed until at least 5 August.

Initially, gas distribution company SGN had planned to reopen the route on Friday (21 July).

The footpath was on 10 July

But SGN now states that it has been unable to access the pipes linked to the pressure issues, making this a longer job for the distribution business.

Residents in Elmhurst have been forced to seek alternate routes into town, as cutting through the park is the quickest way into the town centre.

Whilst this is likely to be a minor inconvenience to most people as another gate is located just a few minutes away, residents with limited mobility may have been deterred from visiting the park or using the shortcut.

Also, citizens were caught out by the short notice nature of the path closure. Bollards have blocked the route since last Monday (10 July), but signage announcing who was behind the works was only added days later.

SGN says it was unable to give notice to residents due to the fact the work was unplanned.

SGN has told The Bucks Herald that the repair work was unplanned and a result of poor gas pressure in the area.

An SGN spokesman said: "We’re currently carrying out repairs to our gas network in Fairfax Crescent, Aylesbury to resolve issues with poor pressures in the local area.

“Unfortunately, reinforced concrete has been used in the footpath which has meant we’ve been unable to access our pipes. We have since obtained specialist equipment and, all being well, we hope to complete our repairs and reopen the footpath around Wednesday 2 August.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to the local community.”