Bucks roadworks update: Two ongoing Aylesbury projects will cause delays

Two ongoing Aylesbury road improvement projects will cause delays to traffic over the next week.

Today (January 14), Bucks Council has released its full list of planned roadworks scheduled to take place throughout the county next week.

Workers will continue to resurface the Aylesbury High Street, traffic management systems will be in place over the coming week.

Photo from Bucks Council

The major project on the A41 is still ongoing in the Aylesbury area, temporary traffic lights will be in use all day on both sides of the road.

Here's the full list of planned works scheduled for the next week, as always construction is subject to change and some work is weather dependent:

Conventional Surfacing Programme

-Orchard Road/Bank Street, Loudwater – From Cock Lane to Gomm Road Monday

(January 17 to Tuesday January 25)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Plane and Patch Programme

-Chapel Hill (Flowers Bottom Road), Speen – From Gubbins Lane to Hampden Road

(Monday January 17 to Wednesday January 19)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm

-Shootacre Lane, Princes Risborough – From Picts Lane to Upper Icknield Way Crossroads

(Monday January 17 to Friday January 21)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works – Preparation works

-Dropmore Road, Burnham – From High Street to Poyle Lane

(Monday January 17 to Wednesday January 26)

Footway preparation works using a footway closure and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works

-High Street, Aylesbury – Britannia Street to Market Square

(Tuesday January 4 to Wednesday February 2)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Wycombe Road, Saunderton – Lee Road to Woodway

(Monday January 10 to Tuesday February 25)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Wycombe End, Beaconsfield – Holtspur Top Lane to Old Bengal Restaurant

(Monday January 17 to Tuesday March 1)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Junction Improvement Works:

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury

(Monday September 20 2021 to June 2022)

Week commencing January 17, works will continue on A41 Bicester Road at Stone Bridge, with carriageway widening works being undertaken.

This will include excavation of footway, removal of existing kerbs, realignment of kerbs, installation of drainage and other associated works, all under 2-way temporary traffic lights. This phase of works is programmed to finish by April.

Drainage Improvement Works:

-Pednor Bottom, Chesham – From Hollow Way to Church Street

(Monday January 17 to Friday February 4)

Drainage improvement works using a 24 hour road closure in operation Monday to Friday.

Network Improvement Schemes

-Watchet Lane, High Wycombe – From the junction with Stevens Close to No.71 Watchet Lane

(Monday January 10 to Friday January 28)

-Zebra crossing installation including electrical works, signage, lining and installation of high friction surfacing using priority signs in operation Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Lining works:

-A421 – From Tingewick roundabout to the roundabout of A421 and A413

(Wednesday January 12 to Friday February 11)

Lining works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm and night works between 7.30pm and 7.00am.

Bridge Schemes

-High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge

(Monday October 4 2021 to Friday February 4 2022)