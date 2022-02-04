Bucks roadworks update: traffic measures confirmed at four Aylesbury routes

Four Aylesbury routes have been included in Bucks Council's weekly roadworks update for the county.

Released today (4 February ), the list shows pavement improvement will start at Welbeck Avenue in Aylesbury.

The rest of the maintenance work scheduled in Aylesbury is for ongoing projects.

Here's the council's full list of works, as always things can change at short notice and some projects are weather dependent:

Conventional Surfacing Programme:

-Slough Road, Iver

(Monday 7 February to Sunday 20 February)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Sunday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Plane and Patch Programme:

-Bottom Lane, Seer Green

(Monday 7 February to Friday 11 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 5:00pm.

-Ellesborough Road, Wendover

(Monday 7 February to Thursday 17 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Buckingham Ring Road East, Buckingham

(Monday 7 February to Friday 18 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00pm and 6:00am.

Footway Improvement Works:

-Grove Road, Amersham – From Roundwood Road to Quill Hall Lane

(Monday 15 November to Monday 14 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

-Wycombe Road, Saunderton – Lee Road to Woodway

(Monday 10 January to Tuesday 25 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Marsham Way, Gerrards Cross – From Mill Lane to Packhorse Road

(Friday 19 November to Thursday 10 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

-Dropmore Road, Burnham – From High Street to Poyle Lane

(Friday 17 January to Monday 7 February)

Footway preparation works using a footway closure and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

-High Street, Aylesbury – Britannia Street to Market Square

(Monday 17 January to Wednesday 16 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Wycombe End, Beaconsfield – Holtspur Top Lane to Old Bengal Restaurant

(Monday 17 January to Tuesday 1 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Lucas Road, High Wycombe – From A404 to Totteridge Road

(Monday 31 January to Wednesday 16 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

-Welbeck Avenue, Aylesbury – From Ingram Avenue to Bedgrove

(Thursday 10 February to Wednesday 9 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Works:

-Middle Close, Amersham

(Monday 7 February to Friday 11 February)

Drainage improvement works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

-Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles – From Deadhearn Lane to Chesham Lane

(Monday 7 February to Wednesday 2 March)

Drainage improvement works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

Network Improvement Schemes:

A413 Padbury (Buckingham Road) – From Springfields to Old Springfields (Monday 24 January to Friday 11 February)

Installation of toucan pedestrian crossing using 24-hour two-way temporary traffic lights including weekends.

A404 Marlow Culvert – Parkway (Friday 4 February to Monday 7 February)

Surface water jetting investigation of culvert using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Friday to Monday between 7.30pm and 6.00am.

Lining works:

A421 – From Tingewick roundabout to the roundabout of A421 and A413

(Monday 17 January to Friday 11 February)

Lining works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm and night works between 7.30pm and 7.00am.

-West Street, Steeple Claydon

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Main Street, Grendon Underwood

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Bowler Road, Aylesbury – From Churchill Avenue to Rake Way

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Brook End, Weston Turville – From Aerodrome Road to New Street

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-New Road, Weston Turville – From the Holiday Inn to Main Street

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Thornborough Road, Thornborough/Padbury Road, Padbury – From A413 Buckingham Road to A421 Bletchley Road

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using 2/3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Whaddon Road/Mursley Road, Mursley – From A421 Bletchley Road to Main Station Road junction

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Cublington Road, Cublington/Wing Road, Wing

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Pound Hill/Green End, Great Brickhill – From Lower Way junction to near Home Farm Lane

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-B489 Tring Road, Edlesborough – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B440 Leighton Road

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-B489 Dunstable Road, Ivinghoe – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B488

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-B489 Lower Ickneild Way, Marsworth – From the junction with Watery Lane to Marsworth Village

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Weston Road, Aston Clinton – From London Road to Aerodrome Road

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Latimer Road/Latimer Village, Latimer – From Bell Lane to the junction with A404

(Monday 24 February to Friday 18 March)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Marlow Road, Stokenchurch – From A40 to Bigmore Lane

(Monday 24 February to Friday 18 March)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Amersham Road (A404), Little Chalfont

(Monday 24 February to Friday 18 March)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Bridge Schemes:

High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge

(Monday 4 October 2021 to Tuesday 25 October 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs):

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury

(Tuesday 1 June 2021 to 30 June 2022)