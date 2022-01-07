Bucks roadworks update: Traffic controlling measures to be used on four Aylesbury routes

Traffic controlling measures will be used on four Aylesbury roads next week, Bucks Council revealed today (January 7).

Work will continue to improve the surface of three Aylesbury footpaths next week, meaning traffic controlling measures will be in place at each spot.

The pavements in question are on Aylesbury High Street, Buckingham Road and Ambleside

The long-term project on the A41 at Bicester Road will continue affecting Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard, and Jackson Road and Dickens Way.

From 9:30am – 3:30pm temporary traffic lights will control traffic, outside of these hours, the lanes on the dual carriageway will be narrowed.

Here is the full list of announced roadworks taking place in Bucks next week. As always the council warns work is subject to change at short notice, and some work is heavily weather dependent:

Plane and Patch Programme

-Gordon Road and Bowerdean Road, High Wycombe – Princes Gate to Chichester Close

(Monday January 10 to Tuesday January 11)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 7:00pm.

-Totteridge Road, High Wycombe – Amersham Hill to Queen Street

(Wednesday January 12 to Thursday January 13)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 7:00pm.

-Copners Drive, Holmer Green – Browns Road to Skimmers Field

(Monday January 10 to Wednesday January 12)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Skimmers Field, Holmer Green – Orchard Way to Bramble Crescent

(Thursday January 14 to Friday January 15)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works

-Ambleside, Aylesbury – Cambourne Avenue to Hambledon Close

(Monday November 15 to Friday January 7 - these works have overrun as a result of Covid-19)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

-Buckingham Road, Aylesbury – New Street Roundabout to Selkirk Avenue

(Monday December 13 to Friday January 14)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

-High Street, Aylesbury

(Tuesday January 4 to Wednesday February 2)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00am and 4:00pm.

-Wycombe Road, Saunderton – Lee Road to Culverton Crossroads

(Monday January 10 to Tuesday January 25)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Junction Improvement Works:

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury

(Monday September 20 to June 2022)

Week commencing January 10m works will commence on A41 Bicester Road at Stone Bridge to undertake carriageway widening and the installation of a new central refuge island. 2-way temporary traffic lights will be in place from 9:30am – 3:30pm with narrow lanes used outside of these hours.

Drainage Improvement Works:

-Hampden Road, Great Hampden – From the crossroads to Pink Road

(Monday January 10 to Tuesday January 18)

Drainage improvement works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

Bridge Schemes

-High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge

(Monday October 4 to Friday February 4)