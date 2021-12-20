Bucks roadworks update: Footpath improvements begin on Aylesbury High Street after Christmas

Starting on January 4, Bucks Council has organised footpath improvement on Aylesbury High Street, leading to path closures.

Ongoing work will continue on paths on Buckingham Road and Ambleside in Aylesbury this week.

While long-running work continues on the A41 Bicester Road, in the lead-up to Christmas, lane closures and extra traffic control remains in place all day, every day.

All roadworks planned before the Christmas break

This includes a contraflow system between Stone Bridge and the junction with Paradise Orchard/Sir Henry Lee Crescent.

The council states that all construction and improvements on Bucks roads will be paused from Christmas Day until January 3.

Here is the full list of works planned in the county this week, all plans are subject to change at short notice:

Plane and patch programme

-Vale Road, Chesham

(Tuesday November 20 to Monday December 20)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure on December 20 n operation Monday to Friday between 7pm to 6am.

-Blind Lane, Flackwell Heath – Woodside to Little Close

(Wednesday December 15 to Wednesday December 22)

Surfacing patching works using a 3-way lights and a road closure in operation from December 20 to December 22, in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

-High Street, Chalfont St Peter

(Thursday December 16 to Monday December 20)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

-Chiltern Hill, Chalfont St Peter

(Tuesday December 21)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation between 8pm to 6am.

-Wycombe Road, Little Marlow

(Wednesday January 5 to Friday January 7)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Footway improvement works

-Ambleside, Aylesbury – Cambourne Avenue to Hambledon Close

(Monday November 15 to Thursday December 23)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take in turn traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

-Buckingham Road, Aylesbury – New Street Roundabout to Selkirk Avenue

(Monday December 13 to Friday January 14)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-High Street, Aylesbury

(Tuesday January 4 to Wednesday February 2)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

Junction improvement works

-A41 Bicester Road – Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury

(Monday September 20 to June 2022)

Works will continue near to the Bicester Road junction with Sir Henry Lee Crescent/Paradise Orchard, on the North-West bound traffic lane. Works will involve excavation of the adjacent verge for the widening of the carriageway to create a new lane.

Week commencing December 13, works will include final installation of new drainage, final utility works, backfill, surfacing of new lane, and construction of new footway.

There will be lane closures on each approach to the Jackson Road/Dickens Way roundabout which are in operation 24 hours a day and two-way traffic flow will be maintained whilst the lane closures are in place.

There will also be a contraflow system (24 hours a day) on Bicester Road between Stone Bridge and the junction with Paradise Orchard/Sir Henry Lee Crescent from 1 November 2021 to allow for construction of left turn lane.

Bridge refurbishment schemes

-High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge

(Monday October 4 to Friday February 4 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation between 8am and 5pm.

-Mill Lane, Taplow – Mill Lane Bridge

(Monday November 1 to Friday December 24)