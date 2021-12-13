Bucks roadworks update: construction continues on three Aylesbury footpaths and popular main road

Roadworks will continue on the A41 in Aylesbury this week with all day lane closures confirmed.

As well as the lane closures on the route there will also be a contraflow lane which directs traffic 24 hours a day.

The works are on Bicester Road between Rabans Lane and Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council

The council anticipates the junction improvement works will last until June 2022.

Ongoing work relaying footpaths in Aylesbury is also continuing today (December 13).

Paths on Fremantle Road, Cambourne Avenue to Hambledon Close and Buckingham Road are being tarmacked.

Traffic measures are in place on these Aylesbury roads, while the footpaths are closed.

Here is the full list of roadworks planned in Bucks, as always Bucks Council advises that works and dates are subject to change at short notice:

Conventional Surfacing Programme

-Bicester Road, Ludgershall – Junction with the A41 to Green Road Thursday December 2 to Thursday December 16

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Plane and Patch Programme

-New Road, High Wycombe – Lane End Road to Gallows Lane Monday December 13 to Friday December 17

Surface patching works using a night time road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:00pm and 6:00am.

-Chalk Lane, Hyde Heath – Brays Green Lane to A413 Friday December 10 to Tuesday December 14

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Cock Lane, Tylers Green – Ashwells to Tylers Green Cemetery Monday December 13 to Thursday December 16

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Hiljon Crescent, Chalfont St Peter Wednesday December 15

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Blind Lane, Flackwell Heath – Woodside to Little Close Wednesday December 15 to Wednesday December 22

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-High Street, Chalfont St Peter Thursday December 16 to Monday December 20

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:00pm and 6:00am

Footway Improvement Works - Preparation works

-Seeleys Road, Beaconsfield – Penn Road to Woodlands Drive Thursday December 9 to Thursday December 16

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works – Headline treatment works

-Fremantle Road, Aylesbury Monday November 15 to Tuesday December 14

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

-Ambleside, Aylesbury – Cambourne Avenue to Hambledon Close Monday November 15 to Thursday December 23

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

-Buckingham Road, Aylesbury – New Street Roundabout to Selkirk Avenue Monday December 13 to Friday December 17

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Junction Improvement Works

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury Monday September 20 2021 to June 2022

Works will continue near to the Bicester Road junction with Sir Henry Lee Crescent/Paradise Orchard, on the North-West bound traffic lane. The works will involve excavation of the adjacent verge for the widening of the carriageway to create a new lane.

Week commencing December 13, our works will include final installation of new drainage, final utility works, and construction of new footway. There will be lane closures on each approach to the Jackson Road/Dickens Way roundabout which are in operation 24 hours a day and a two-way traffic flow will be maintained whilst the lane closures are in place. There will also be a Contraflow system (24hrs a day) on Bicester Road between Stone Bridge and the junction with Paradise Orchard/Sir Henry Lee Crescent from 01/11/21 to allow for construction of left turn lane.

Network Improvement Schemes

-Buckingham Road, Padbury – Near to Springfields Monday December 13 to Thursday December 17

Electrical works for the existing toucan crossing using 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Bridge Schemes

-High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge Monday October 4 2021 to Friday February 4 2022

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

-Mill Lane, Taplow – Mill Lane Bridge Monday November 1 to Friday December 17