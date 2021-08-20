Work to upgrade four Aylesbury roads will continue into next week, Bucks Council confirms.

Road closures have been confirmed between Wigmore Road and Grafton Road in Aylesbury, starting on Monday (August 23).

A further closure has been confirmed on Cherwell Road and the side roads by it, with surfacing work starting on Tuesday.

All planned roadworks in Bucks next week

The whole length of Cottesloe Road is closing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ramworth Way and side roads by it will be closed throughout the working week.

Below is the full list of roadworks planned in Bucks next week, as provided by Transport for Bucks officials. (As always dates are subject to change, as some activities are dependent on the weather.)

Department for Transport Challenge Fund

-A418, Aylesbury Road, Rowsham – Traffic lights north of Bierton to Wing (Monday August 23 to Sunday September 5)

Plane and Patch Resurfacing works to sections of the carriageway using a night time road closure in operation between 7:00pm and 6:00am.

Micro Surfacing Programme

-Wigmore Road / Grafton Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Monday August 23 to Tuesday August 24)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Cherwell Road & Side Roads, Aylesbury - whole length of roads (Tuesday August 24 to Wednesday August 25)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Cottesloe Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Wednesday August 25 to Thursday August 26)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Lye Green Road, Chesham - whole length of road (Thursday August 26 to Tuesday August 31)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Ramworth Way and side roads, Aylesbury - whole length of roads (Monday August 23 to Friday August 27)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Programme

-Whaddon Road, Newton Longville – approx. 50m either side of bridge (Monday August 23 to Wednesday August 25)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm.

Junction Improvement Works

-Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation

Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September.

Bridge Improvement Works

-High Street, Marlow - Marlow Bridge (Monday August 23 to Friday August 27)