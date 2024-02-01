Bucks roads damaged by HGV vehicles during East West Rail construction, new council report says

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Significant damage and defects” have been caused to Bucks roads and verges from HGV traffic related to the construction of a new railway line.

Damage to county roads has been caused by the construction of the East West Rail line from Cambridge through Milton Keynes and Winslow to Oxford.

Building work – now in its fourth year – has seen a “significant number of HGVs using B roads and villages not designed for HGV traffic”.

The revelation comes in a new progress report by Buckinghamshire Council, which says councillors and residents have been “concerned” by the “deteriorating” roads.

Bucks Council has held “extensive” talks with East West Rail Alliance about repairs, and the company is set to complete a “significant programme of permanent works” this year.

Road closures and temporary traffic lights are another of the main issues caused by the project. The council said it had “challenged” the Alliance to reduce the durations of closures and improve the traffic flow.

Other issues include mud on the road, dust pollution, and noise pollution.

Bucks Council said the new railway line should “enter into service” in 2025 and that it was lobbying the Department for Transport and Network Rail for funding for a future rail link to Aylesbury.