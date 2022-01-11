Bucks road closures: Dozens of routes for motorists to avoid this week

Buckinghamshire's motorists will have 46 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And 34 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

46 road closures have been listed

• M25, from 10.30pm January 9 to 5am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, link road and lane closure for CAT 1 works, diversion National highways network.

• M4, from 11pm January 7 to 5.30am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5 to junction 4B, carriageway and entry slip road closure for M4 Smart Motorway works, diversion via Highways England network and local authority roads.

• A43, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Towcester, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm September 28 2021 to 6am January 29 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure for safety barrier repairs on behalf of Highways England.

• A43, from 2pm July 26 2021 to 6am March 6 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow to Towcester, carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lay by closures due to carriageway repairs, diversion route via Highways England and Local authority network.

And a further 41 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A40, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, diversion route, junction 1, From, junction 1 to Swakeleys Roundabout and return northbound to junction 1.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 10 to 6am January 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, A40, junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 10 to 6am January 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 12 to 6am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3, exit Slip closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 12 to 6am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, northbound, Up to J4, A404 northbound towards high wycombe and then A40 eastbound towards loudwater and back on at J3.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 12 to 6am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 10 to junction 8, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 13 to 5am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 eastbound, junction 1A to M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 16, link road closures for maintenance works, diversion via National highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 14 to 6am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40, southbound,, junction 1, exit Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 14 to 5am January 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 westbound, junction 1A to M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 16, link road closures for maintenance works, diversion via National highways network.

• A40, from 10pm January 14 to 5am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40, southbound, J1a to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm January 14 to 5am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40, southbound, diversion route southbound to Swakely and Back.

• A43, from 8pm January 16 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements.

• A43, from 9am January 17 to 3.30pm January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Whitfield to Brackley, diversion route due to works on behalf of Northamptonshire Highways.

• A43, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 eastbound and westbound, Baynards Green to Barley Mow, Lane closure due to survey works.

• M25, from 10pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for signal repairs.

• M40, from 10pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 Northbouns, junction 1a to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 18 to 6am January 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40, junction 3 southbound, diversion route A40 through Holtspu and Beaconsfield and back on M40 at J2.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 18 to 6am January 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40, southbound, junction 3, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 18 to 6am January 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40, southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 18 to 5am January 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 16, Lane and link road closures for maintenance works, diversion via National highways network.

• M40, from 9pm January 20 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 9.30pm January 20 to 6am January 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion Route to J2 and return. Exit at J1a southbound and continue.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 20 to 6am January 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 20 to 5am January 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a, exit slip closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 20 to 5am January 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1A SW, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 20 to 5am January 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1A NW, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm January 20 to 5am January 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion Route Continue on M25 to J17 and Return towards M25 J16. Exit M25 onto M40 B to J1 and Return .

• A40, from 10pm January 20 to 5am January 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion Route from, junction 1a southbound, entry slip to J1 and return .

• M4, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 6 to junction 8/9, carriageway closure for Smart Motorways, diversion via local authority network.

• A308(M), from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 8/9 to junction 6, carriageway closure for Smart Motorways, diversion via local authority works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 24 to 6am January 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 24 to 5am January 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound to junction 2 and Return to junction 1a.

• M25, from 10pm January 24 to 5am January 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1a SE, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 24 to 5am January 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1a entry Ne, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 24 to 5am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, link road and lane closures for RTMC works, diversion via National highways network.

• M25, from 10pm January 24 to 5am January 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1a, exit Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 24 to 5am January 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, diversion Route, Continue on M25 to J17 and return towards M25 J16, exit M25 onto M40 A to J2 and Return .

• A40, from 10pm January 24 to 5am January 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, diversion to junction 1 and Return.