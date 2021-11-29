Bucks Council wants your views on major new road network design near Aylesbury

People can now give their views on the first phase of a major new road network.

Bucks Council is seeking public feedback on the design of the first stage of the new Princes Risborough Relief Road.

The council has unveiled plans and images of the new scheme, part of a multimillion-pound town expansion accounting for around 2,500 new homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

part of the road network upgrades planned

When finished, the Relief Road will provide an alternative route to the A4010.

Some key features of the scheme include “realigning and widening” Summerleys Road to two lanes; constructing a new rail underbridge (one of two in the scheme) with increased headroom; a new signalised junction and shared bicycle/footpath towards the station; and a new section of road tying into Picts Lane.

Flooding countermeasures, waterway improvements, and increasing biodiversity are also planned.

Bucks Council won £12 million from the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) available to March 2023 and managed by Homes England, towards Phase One of the Princes Risborough Southern Road Links (PRSRL) and supporting delivery of the expansion area.

The consultation will run to December 12.

Council leader Martin Tett said: “This is the first key part of the Relief Road for Princes Risborough. It will deliver improvements to the existing road network and support the planned growth of the town. When the Relief Road is complete, it will create an alternative to the A4010… and reduce congestion in the town centre.”

Visit: https://yourvoicebucks.citizenspace.com/highway-projects/prsrl-feedback/Paper copies available at Princes Risborough Library.