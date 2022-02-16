Bucks Council wants to hear your views on new cycle path proposals in Aylesbury

Bucks Council has revealed new plans to upgrade a cycling route in Aylesbury to encourage more people to travel sustainably.

Announced today (February 16), the council is proposing changes to the Emerald Way cycle route which starts at Rabans Lane, through Fairford Leys and into Aylesbury town centre.

Now live on the Bucks Council website, the local authority has opened a public consultation period for the plans.

A diagram of the proposals

From today until March 6, the council wants to hear from you on whether these changes would be beneficial to Aylesbury.

The council says it also planned to extend the Emerald Way route to reach Aylesbury town centre, but wants feedback on potential changes.

It has outlined the following proposals:

-Routing to include quieter roads

-Planting of additional trees and shrubs to create a welcoming and greener route

-Some footway widening

-Improved wayfinding signage as well as additional lining

-In some areas, works such as dropped kerbs will be required as well as improved and additional crossings

-A more attractive, traffic-free option to Fowler Road by routing through Somerville Park.

Money for the project would come from the £1.748 million kitty the local authority has been granted from the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund.

The scheme is seen as in-line with the council's long term goals of improving residents health, reducing congestion, and improving the county's air quality.

Residents can access a online feedback form on the council's website.

It can be downloaded and accessed as a PDF.

Feedback forms can be emailed to the council at [email protected] or sent to: Highways Infrastructure Projects Team, Emerald Way Improvements, Buckinghamshire Council, Floor 7, Walton Street Offices, Walton Street, Aylesbury, HP20 1UY.

Also the council hopes to install three tiger crossings for cyclists and pedestrians in the same part of Aylesbury at Rabans Lane, Fowler Road and Bracken Way Junction.