Bucks Council slammed for 'abysmal' 11-month-old potholes in Aylesbury Vale village
"Nothing ever gets done", the frustrated resident said
A woman has slammed Bucks council for failing to repair an “abysmal” road for 11 months.
Missi Robbo criticised Bucks Council for failure to fix a severely potholed area on the Shipton Lee and Lawn Hill road between Quainton and Edgcott (Aylesbury Vale), for almost a year.
She claimed to have reported the matter many times with no result.
Ms Robbo also said Transport for Bucks (TfB) had visited the area but found “no defects”.
She said the condition of the road, leading to wedding venue Oak Tree Farm, is “abysmal”.
“This is the Shipton Lee/Lawn Hill road that runs between Quainton to Edgcott,” said Ms Robbo.
“I report this once a week and have done for the last eleven months. Nothing ever gets done.
“The road is abysmal.”
Tweeting Bucks Council she wrote: “Come out of your swanky office and see the state of our roads.
“In fact, I’ll help you out – here’s a picture.
“Bucks Transport state this has been inspected and no defects found.”
Bucks Council was approached for comment.