Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buckinghamshire’s Zipp electric scooters are being taken off streets and are unavailable to rent due to an ‘unexpected issue’, Buckinghamshire Council has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority first reported problems with the vehicles in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Princes Risborough on Monday (8 July). Although the problem with the scooters started in late June.

Three fleets of scooters are available to rent as part of a trial the council is running with Irish firm Zipp, which was extended earlier this year until May 31, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said it was trying to resolve issues with the scooters, which have also affected Zipp’s fleet in neighbouring Slough.

Zipp Scooters in High Wycombe, photo from Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporting Service

However, the authority did not provide a timeline for when the issues would be resolved.

Councillor Steven Broadbent, the council’s cabinet member for transport, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Due to an unexpected supplier issue, the e-scooters which are part of the trial scheme in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Princes Risborough will be unavailable for use for a period in July.

“We are working with the supplier and the Department for Transport to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, however, in the interim period the e-scooters are being removed from the network over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to resume the trial later this month and will provide a public update once we have more information.

“We know this will be disappointing for current users and are working with the supplier to ensure communications with these users are managed appropriately.”

Zipp has been approached for comment.