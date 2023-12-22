Bucks Council releases shortened list of authorised roadworks projects continuing over Christmas

Improvement work is continuing in Aylesbury over the festive period

Bucks Council has released a shortened list of roadworks it has authorised over the Christmas period.

The authority has released the list of projects which are continuing next week.

Bucks Council runs a road maintenance project which costs £105 million over a four-year period. The authority has 21 teams working on road repairs.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

As always work is subject to change at short notice and some projects are weather dependent.

Here is the full list of roadworks released by the council for the week starting on Christmas Day:

Footways resurfacing works

-Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Monday 22 January)

Fewer roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management. In operation between 7am to 7pm.

Drainage Works

-Brudenell Drive, Marsh Lane and Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville (Monday 27 November 2023 to Friday 12 January 2024)

Drainage works using both a lane management and give and take traffic management. In operation between 8am and 5pm on Brudenell Drive, 7am and 7pm on Marsh Lane and 9:30am and 3:30pm on Lower Road.

Street Lighting Works

-Marlow – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Aylesbury – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Various Locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various Locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps