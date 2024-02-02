Bucks Council releases next week's list of planned roadworks including ongoing Aylesbury project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has released next week’s road improvement works schedule.

This list includes an ongoing pathway improvement scheme in Craigwell Avenue in Aylesbury.

The list released by the council covers the week starting 5 February and does not include authorised roadworks requested by utility companies.

Some works are subject to change at short notice and could also be weather dependent.

Here is the full list provided by the council:

Conventional Surfacing works

-Station Road, Cheddington (Monday 22 January to Tuesday 6 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

-Cock Lane, High Wycombe (Wednesday 31 January to Monday 5 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-A418 Leighton Road, Wing – Phase 2 (Thursday 1 February to Wednesday 14 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Campbell Drive and side roads (Mossway/ Eastergate), Beaconsfield – (Monday 5 February to Friday 9 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

-Arch Way, High Wycombe – (Monday 5 February to Monday 12 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Bishopstone, Bishopstone – (Wednesday 7 February to Monday 19 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 11:30pm and 6am.

Footways resurfacing works

-Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Friday 16 February)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

-North Road / Windmill Lane, Widmer (Monday 8 January to Saturday 23 February)

Footway resurfacing works using multi-way traffic signals. In operation between 9am and 3pm.

-Market Hill, Buckingham (Monday 22 January to Friday 16 February)

Footway resurfacing works using multi-way traffic signals. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Thorney Lane South, Iver (Monday 22 January to Friday 23 February)

Footway resurfacing works using a footpath closure and multi-way traffic signals. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

Street Lighting Works

-Marlow – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Aylesbury – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Beaconsfield – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)