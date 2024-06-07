Bucks Council releases latest list of upcoming roadworks including new closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has released its full list of planned roadworks for the week starting 10 June.

Included on the list are new road closures that have been authorised as part of the authority’s extensive road improvement plan.

Works included in the council’s list are subject to change at short notice and do not include works being carried out by utility companies.

Here is the authority’s full list:

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-Edgcott Road, Charndon (Monday 10 June to Friday 14 June)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 10pm to 6am.

Plane and Patch Works

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

-Place Farm Way, Monks Risborough (Thursday 6 June to Tuesday 11 June)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-London Road, High Wycombe (Monday 10 June to Friday 14 June)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 8pm to 6am.

-Oxford Road, Stokenchurch (Wednesday 12 June to Friday 14 June)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation Wednesday to Friday 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Wycombe Road, Stokenchurch (Wednesday 12 June to Friday 14 June)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation Wednesday to Friday 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Lee Clump Road/Swan Bottom Road, The Lee (Wednesday 12 June to Monday 17 June)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation Wednesday to Monday 8:30am to 3:30pm.

Structures Works

-Berry Hill Footbridge replacement , Near Mill Lane, Taplow – (Tuesday 7 May to Friday 21 June)

Footbridge replacement works along Mill Lane (Mill Lane Bridge Section) using a 24/7 road closure as well as localised parking restrictions.

Active Travel Works

-Stubble Hill near Long Leys, Aylesbury (Wednesday 5 June – Wednesday 12 June)

Installation of new pedestrian dropped kerb.

Drainage Works

-Wood Lane and Five Points Roundabout, Iver (Monday 10 June to Friday 21 June)

Site investigation works to identify utility assets using a combination of multiway temporary traffic lights and lane closures in operation Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm.

HS2 Road Safety Fund

-School Hill, Charndon (Tuesday 28 May to Monday 24 June)

Junction widening works at the junction of School Hill with Perry Hill, Charndon. The works will also include installation of new signs and road markings, minor drainage works and kerb adjustments using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 9:30am and 3pm.

-Weedon Hill, Hyde Heath (Monday 20 May to Friday 21 June)

Road safety maintenance works including widening the existing footway, installing new street lighting columns, surface water drainage, installing a puffin crossing, as well as, carriageway resurfacing and road markings. These works will be carried out using two-way temporary traffic lights and a night time closure (8pm to 6am) in operation from Monday 10 June to Sunday 16 June.

Coring Investigation Works

-Aylesbury Road, Wing (Monday 10 June to Tuesday 11 June)

Coring investigation works using a road closure in operation Monday to Tuesday 8pm to 6am.

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)