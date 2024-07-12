Bucks Council releases its weekly roadworks list following major Aylesbury HS2 closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has released its full list of planned roadworks taking place in the county next week.

Bucks Council’s list comes into effect on Monday (15 July), immediately after HS2 reopens the A418 Oxford Road.

This weekend the A418 Oxford Road, linking Stone and Aylesbury, will be completely shut from the Coldharbour Way roundabout to just before The Bugle Horn.

Starting from 8:30pm tonight (12 July), the closure will be in place until 5:30am on Monday morning.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Each week the authority releases its list of road improvement works taking place on streets and routes throughout Buckinghamshire.

This list does not include work the council has authorised that is being completed by utility companies such as Thames Water, or on behalf of HS2 Ltd.

Here is the full list of works released by the council for the week starting 15 July:

Conventional Resurfacing Works

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

-Soulbury Road, Wing (Monday 8 July to Tuesday 16 July)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Battings Wood Green, Naphill (Monday 15 July to Tuesday 16 July)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

-Upper Street, Tingewick (Tuesday 16 July to Wednesday 17 July)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

-Cresswell Road & Appletree Walk, Chesham (Tuesday 16 July to Wednesday 17 July)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

-Snowhill Cottages, Ashley Green (Thursday 18 July to Friday 19 July)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

-Penn Avenue & Chapmans Crescent, Chesham (Thursday 18 July to Tuesday 23 July)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

Plane and Patch Works

-Bicester Road, Ludgershall (Monday 15 July to Thursday 18 July)Plane and Patch works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

-Hamilton Gardens, Burnham (Monday 15 July to Friday 19 July)Plane and Patch works using a road closure in operation 7am to 7pm.

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)Traffic Calming works using a combination of both two-way and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 8am to 5pm.

-A355 Amersham Road, Beaconsfield, staggered crossroads with Lenborough Lane & Long Bottom Lane. (Wednesday 17 July to Friday 26 July)New footway works using stop & go traffic management between 8am to 6pm.

Surface Dressing Headline Treatment Works

The headline treatment for this programme will start on the dates below and will be followed by various days of sweeping to clear the loose stones and then further time to re-install the road markings. These works will take place over a 2/3 week period depending on the collection of loose stone. Please see the current works that are in progress for next week.

-Hitcham lane, Burnham (Monday 15 July)Surface Dressing Headline Treatment works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5pm.

-A413 Amersham Road, Chalfont St. Giles (Tuesday 16 July)Surface Dressing Headline Treatment works using a road closure in place 8pm to 6am.

-A4010 Risborough Road, Little Kimble (Wednesday 17 July)Surface Dressing Headline Treatment works using a road closure in place 8pm to 6am.

-Lillingstone Road, Akeley (Friday 19 July)Surface Dressing Headline Treatment works using a road closure in place 7am to 7pm.

Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works

The headline treatment for this programme will start on the dates below and will be followed by sweeping to clear the loose stones after one week. Ironwork adjustments and road markings will be carried out two weeks after the surface treatment.

-Victoria Crescent & Marina Way, Iver (Monday 15 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 7am to 7pm.

-Minniecroft Road, Burnham (Tuesday 16 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 9:30am to 2:00pm.

-Wendover Road, Well End (Tuesday 16 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 9:30am to 2:30pm.

-Whinneys Road, High Wycombe (Wednesday 17 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm.

-Ogilvie Road, High Wycombe (Thursday 18 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm

-Queensway, Hazlemere (Thursday 18 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm.

-Bulstrode Way, Gerrards Cross (Friday 19 July to Monday 22 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm.

Capital Maintenance Road Lining Works

-High Street, Stewkley (Monday 15 July)Road lining works using a stop & go traffic management in place 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Stock Road, Whaddon (Tuesday 16 July to Friday 19 July)Road lining works using a stop & go traffic management in place 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Drainage Works

-Five Points Roundabout (Wood Lane) (Monday 15 July to Friday 16 August)Drainage Improvement works using a 24/7 road closure.

-Ashotts Lane, Chartridge (Monday 15 July to Friday 26 July)Drainage Improvement works using two-way lights between 8am to 5pm.

Structure Works

-A40 Abbey Way Elevated Road/Eden Centre – Mitigation Works – Package 2 for combined 4 Units – Clarks, Warren James, Supercuts and Card Factory.

(Week Commencing Monday 01 July to Friday 02 August)

Localise carriageway repairs including waterproofing and gully work over the structure to prevent further seepage/leakage to shops below.

Works to be carried out behind existing red/white traffic protection barrier between 7:30am to 5:30pm.

Coring Investigation Works

-A4010 Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville (Wednesday 17 July to Friday 19 July)Coring Investigation Works using road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.