Bucks Council releases its full list of weekly planned roadworks including temporary traffic lights

Bucks Council has released its full list of planned roadworks taking place in the county this week.

Included in the council’s works and calming measures for the week starting today (26 February), are temporary traffic lights in Wendover.

The full list of works released by the council does not include the roadworks being carried out by utility companies such as Thames Water.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Here is the full list confirmed by the authority:

Conventional Surfacing works

-Treadaway Hill, Flackwell Heath – (Monday 19 February to Thursday 29 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

-Osier Way / Top Angel, Buckingham – (Monday 12 February to Sunday 10 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a combination of two-way temporary traffic lights and a road closure. The two-way lights will be in place 24/7 from Monday 12 February to Monday 26 February. A 24/7 road closure will be in place from Monday 26 February to Sunday 10 March.

-Westcott Road, Ashendon – (Thursday 15 February to Friday 1 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a 24/7 road closure.

-Neptune Road, Swanbourne – (Friday 23 February to Friday 15 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a 24/7 road closure.

-Buckingham Ring Road – (Monday 26 February to Wednesday 28 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Station Road, Amersham Phase 2 – (Monday 26 February to Saturday 2 March)

Conventional surfacing works continuation using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Goose Acre and Leeches Way, Cheddington (Wednesday 28 February to Thursday 7 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

-Bishopstone, Bishopstone – (Tuesday 13 February to Monday 26 February)

Conventional surfacing works continuation using a road closure in operation between 9am and 3:30pm.

-Stony Lane, Flauden Bottom – (Thursday 22 February to Monday 26 February)

Conventional surfacing works continuation using a road closure in operation between 9am and 3:30pm.

Footways resurfacing works

-Gold Hill West, Chalfont St Peter – (Monday 12 February to Saturday 16 March)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure in operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

-Three Households, Chalfont St Giles – (Monday 19 February to Tuesday 16 April)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure in operation between 8am and 5pm.

-Market Hill, Buckingham (Monday 22 January to Friday 1 March)

Footway resurfacing works using multi-way traffic signals. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Street Lighting Works

-Aylesbury – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns - (80% complete)

-Beaconsfield – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns - (86% complete)

-Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various Locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

-Belisha Beacons – various locations – upgrade, improvement and re-instatement of beacons, lanterns and posts (77% complete)

-School Wig Wag Units – various locations – upgrade of existing flashing units to Bluetooth technology enabled and corrections / reinstatements to advanced warning signs (33% complete)

-High Wycombe ­– inspection and upgrade to 7 x ‘High Mast’ LED columns and lanterns on Abbey Way in High Wycombe to achieve over 75% energy saving, whilst enhancing existing light levels and reducing the need for future maintenance.

Network Safety Improvement Works

-B4033 Great Horwood Road, Winslow (Monday 26 February to Tuesday 5 March)

Road safety improvement works, including signing and lining works, using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Stablebridge Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 27 February to Wednesday 28 February)

Road sign installation works using a combination of stop and go traffic management and temporary traffic lights. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

-Rogers Lane, Stoke Poges (Monday 26 February to Monday 4 March)

Parking restriction installation works using a combination of stop and go traffic management and temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Weedon Hill, Hyde Heath (Monday 26 February to 27 February)

Tree and hedge cutting using two-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

-High Street & Ashendon Rd/Main Street, Westcott & Ashendon (Thursday 29 February to Friday 1 March)

Road markings refreshment using stop & go traffic management. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Wingrave Road, Aston Abbots (Monday 26 February to Tuesday 27 February)

Road marking refreshment using two-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 7:30pm to 6am.

-Wendover – Aylesbury Road/ Lionel Avenue, Bryants Acre, Chiltern Road, Clay Lane, The Polars, Juson’s Glebe, Honey Banks, Tring Road, Grange Gardens, Swan Mews, The Paddocks, Wharf Road, Little Hampden Close, Manor Road and Perry Street (Monday 26 February to Monday 4 March)

Various installations of parking restrictions using a combination of stop & go traffic management and temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Drainage Works

Mill Lane, Monks Risborough (Monday 26 February to Friday 1 March)