Bucks Council releases full list of weekly roadworks after previous traffic chaos

Bucks Council has released its full list of planned roadworks for the upcoming week, as it hopes to avoid further traffic chaos in Aylesbury.

The full list for the week starting today (22 July), includes two Aylesbury projects. Last week the town was in disarray, as dueling roadworks on all the main routes in and out of town led to severe delays.

Sub 10-mile journeys took some motorists close to two hours to complete during the worst periods of gridlock.

Bucks Council’s full list of works does not include works undertaken by utility companies. This means ongoing Thames Water works on the A418 at Bierton, and the ESP Electricity Ltd works on Wendover Road in Aylesbury, are not included.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Also, some works are subject to change at short notice. Here is the council’s full list:

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-Heath End Road, Great Kingshill (Monday 22 July to Wednesday 24 July)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Berkhampstead Road, Chesham (Thursday 25 July to Monday 12 August)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

-Penn Avenue & Chapmans Crescent, Chesham (Thursday 18 July to Tuesday 23 July)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

-Creswell Road and Appletree Walk (Tuesday 16 July – Wednesday 17 July) / (Friday 26 July)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

-Southern Road, Aylesbury (Wednesday 24 July to Thursday 25 July)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

Plane and Patch Works

-Marsh Lane, Taplow (Monday 22 July – Friday 2 August)Plane and Patch works using a road closure in operation 7am to 7pm.

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)Traffic Calming works using a combination of both two-way and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 8am to 5pm.

Surface Dressing Headline Treatment Works

The headline treatment for this programme will start on the dates below and will be followed by various days of sweeping to clear the loose stones and then further time to re-install the road markings. These works will take place over a 2/3 week period depending on the collection of loose stone. Please see the current works that are in progress for next week.

-Gore Hill, Amersham (Wednesday 24 July)Surface Dressing Headline Treatment works using a road closure in place 7:30pm to 6am.

-Hitcham Lane, Burnham (Friday 26 July)Surface Dressing Headline Treatment works using a road closure in place 7am to 7pm.

-Brays Lane, Hyde Heath (Friday 26 July)Surface Dressing Headline Treatment works using a road closure in place 7am to 7pm.

-Ibstone Road, Stokenchurch (Saturday 27 July- Sunday 28 July)Surface Dressing Headline Treatment works using a road closure in place 7am to 7pm.

Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works

The headline treatment for this programme will start on the dates below and will be followed by sweeping to clear the loose stones after one week. Ironwork adjustments and road markings will be carried out two weeks after the surface treatment.

-Bulstrode Way, Gerrards Cross (Friday 19 July – Monday 22 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm.

-Ninnings Way, Chalfont St Peter (Tuesday 23 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm.

-Woodside Close, Amersham (Thursday 25 July - Friday 26 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm.

-Green Lane, Prestwood (Tuesday 23 July – Wednesday 24 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm.

-Berryfield Road /The Avenue, Princes Risborough (Friday 26 July – Sunday 28 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm.

-Long Furlong/ Waterslade Pens, Haddenham ( Sunday 28 July)Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 10am to 5:30pm.

Capital Maintenance Road Lining Works

-Stock Road, Whaddon (Tuesday 16 July to Thursday 1 August)Road lining works using a stop & go traffic management in place 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Swanbourne Road, Swanbourne (Monday 22 July – Tuesday 6 August)Road lining works using a road closure in place 6pm to 6am.

-Mursley Road/, Stewkley (Tuesday 23 July – Tuesday 6 August)Road lining works using a road closure in place 6pm to 6am.

Road Safety Footway Improvement works

-Ellen Road, Aylesbury (Monday 22 July to Friday 30 August)Footway improvement works using phased footway closures and stop and go traffic management in place 8am - 6pm.

-A355 Amersham Road, Beaconsfield ( Wednesday 17 July – Friday 16 August)Footway improvement works-17 July to 26 July – Works to be undertaken using road narrows and localised traffic management in place 8am - 6pm.29 July to 17 August – Works to be undertaken using multi-way traffic lights in place 8am - 6pm.

Drainage Works

-Five Points Roundabout, Iver (Wood Lane) (Monday 15 July to Friday 16 August)Drainage Improvement works using a 24/7 road closure and signed diversion.

-Ashotts Lane, Chartridge (Monday 15 July to Friday 26 July)Drainage Improvement works using two-way lights between 8am to 5pm.

Structure Works

-A40 Abbey Way Elevated Road/Eden Centre – Mitigation Works – Package 2 for combined 4 Units – Clarks, Warren James, Supercuts and Card Factory.

(Week Commencing Monday 01 July to Friday 02 August)

Localise carriageway repairs including waterproofing and gully work over the structure to prevent further seepage/leakage to shops below.

Works to be carried out behind existing red/white traffic protection barrier between 7:30am to 5:30pm.