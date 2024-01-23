Bucks Council releases full list of roadworks projects taking place throughout the county this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has released its latest slate of road improvement works scheduled to take place this week.

Starting yesterday (22 January), the authority has scheduled a number of works for the next seven days.

This list does not include works being undertaken by utility companies. Some projects are highly weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change at short notice.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Here is the full list released by the council:

Conventional Surfacing works

-Woodside Road/ Forest Way/ Ashdown Road, High Wycombe (Monday 15 January to Tuesday 23 January)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

-Station Road, Cheddington (Monday 22 January to Tuesday 6 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

-Henley Road, Medmenham (Wednesday 24 January to Saturday 27 January)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Bryants Bottom Road, Great Missenden (Monday 22 January to Wednesday 24 January)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 9am and 3:30pm.

-Tingewick Bypass, Tingewick (Friday 26 January to Saturday 27 January)

Conventional surfacing remedial works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 5am.

Footways resurfacing works

-Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Monday 22 January)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management between 7am and 7pm.

-North Road / Windmill Lane, Widmer (Monday 8 January to Saturday 23 February)

Footway resurfacing works using multi-way traffic signals. In operation between 9am and 3pm.

-Straight Bit, Flackwell Heath (Monday 8 January to Friday 16 February)

Footway resurfacing works using multi-way traffic signals. In operation 8am and 5pm.

-Market Hill, Buckingham (Monday 22 January to Friday 16 February)

Footway resurfacing works using multi-way traffic signals. In operation 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Thorney Lane South, Iver (Monday 22 January to Friday 23 February)

Footway resurfacing works using a footpath closure and multi-way traffic signals. In operation 7am and 7pm.

-Hedgerow, Chalfont St Peters (Monday 22 January to Friday 23 February)

Footway resurfacing works using footpath closure signals. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

Drainage Works

-Main Street, Tingewick (Monday 22 January to Friday 26 January)

Drainage works using a multi-way traffic signals in place Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3pm.

Ironworks Adjustment Works

-Lye Green Road, Chesham (Wednesday 10 January to Monday 22 January)

The works include raising the metal drainage covers in the gullies, making sure all drains are free flowing and no blockages have emerged after the recent road surfacing works. The works will be carried out using both multi-way signals and stop and go traffic management, between 9:30am and 3pm.

Street Lighting Works

Marlow – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

Aylesbury – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

Various Locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

Various Locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

Bourg Walk Bridge – upgrade of lighting to LED lanterns along the Bourg Walk using partial closure (cyclist please dismount)

Safety Barrier Works

-A41 Aston Clinton Bypass (Monday 22 January to Friday 2 February)