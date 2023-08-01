Bucks Council Leader 'very concerned' about Government plans to shut majority of county's train ticket offices

Buckinghamshire’s Council Leader has expressed his concerns over plans to shut down ticket offices throughout the county.

Government-backed plans from the Rail Delivery Group would see ticket offices closed in Aylesbury, High Wycombe, and other smaller rail stations in Bucks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Data from the RDG shows that only 12 per cent of train customers use offices to purchase their tickets. However unions, politicians, and disability campaign groups have criticised the plans released to the public last month.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett echoed many of their concerns. He told The Bucks Herald: "I am very concerned about the proposed closure of railway station ticket offices in Buckinghamshire. These closures will potentially disproportionately impact our most vulnerable residents, including the elderly, visually impaired, and those struggling financially.

"Many people aren't comfortable purchasing tickets online, and without face-to-face guidance, may end up buying tickets that aren't the best value. The ticket office closures could also make it more difficult for those needing assistance when travelling.

"I'd encourage residents to have their say on the proposed closures by submitting a response to the public consultation, which is open until 1 September 2023."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another concern raised by both unions and in Parliament regards the potential loss of jobs the closure would lead to.

The RDG states that staff would be redeployed and still used in a customer service capacity, but this claim has been challenged by opposition politicians and union representatives.

Neighbouring authority, Hertfordshire County Council, formally opposed the plans, asking for a halt to closures plan at offices in Herts, at places such as Tring, Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead.

A demonstration was held outside Aylesbury Rail Station on 20 July protesting against the planned closures, which could be completed in three years.