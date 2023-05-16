Bucks Council completes £1.4m upgrades to Aylesbury cycle and footpath

Bucks Council has announced the completion of upgrade works to a recently-opened walking and cycling route in Aylesbury.

Last year the local authority opened a new pathway which links Haydon Hill to Aylesbury Town Centre via Fairford Leys.

Called, Platinum Way, it replaced the Emerald Way route, giving residents an alternative active travel option for getting around the Bucks town.

|Bucks Council Chairman Dev Dhillon and Councillor Steven Broadbent at Platinum Way

Funding of £1.4 million from the Department for Transport made the project possible.

Platinum Way was opened on 29 May 2022, further work was undertaken to install parallel crossings on Fowler Road and Rabans Lane.

Bucks Council states the route now has quieter road routing, wider footways, clearer signage, additional lighting, more accessible curbs, as well as the additional crossings.

Platinum Way is one of nine Gemstone Routes in Aylesbury that cyclists are encouraged to use.

The route

The route connects the town centre to Aylesbury Vale railway station, and also connects people to the Waddesdon Greenway and Waddesdon Manor.

Cycle parking facilities are being added, the first one has been set up at Somerville Way, with the second, located next to the Co-op in Fairford Leys, due for completion by 5 June.

Councillor Steven Broadbent: “The completion of the Platinum Way marks a significant achievement for Buckinghamshire Council and the local community. It is a testament to our shared commitment to create a healthier, more environmentally friendly future for the county.

“Whether using the Platinum Way for daily commuting, leisurely strolls, or cycling adventures, the local community and visitors are sure to appreciate the remarkable improvements that have been made. By embracing active travel, individuals can enjoy the physical and mental health benefits while at the same time contributing to a greener, more sustainable environment.

