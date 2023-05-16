News you can trust since 1832
Bucks Council completes £1.4m upgrades to Aylesbury cycle and footpath

Further upgrades have been completed on the route that was opened last year

By James Lowson
Published 16th May 2023, 11:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:19 BST

Bucks Council has announced the completion of upgrade works to a recently-opened walking and cycling route in Aylesbury.

Last year the local authority opened a new pathway which links Haydon Hill to Aylesbury Town Centre via Fairford Leys.

Called, Platinum Way, it replaced the Emerald Way route, giving residents an alternative active travel option for getting around the Bucks town.

|Bucks Council Chairman Dev Dhillon and Councillor Steven Broadbent at Platinum Way|Bucks Council Chairman Dev Dhillon and Councillor Steven Broadbent at Platinum Way
|Bucks Council Chairman Dev Dhillon and Councillor Steven Broadbent at Platinum Way
Funding of £1.4 million from the Department for Transport made the project possible.

Platinum Way was opened on 29 May 2022, further work was undertaken to install parallel crossings on Fowler Road and Rabans Lane.

Bucks Council states the route now has quieter road routing, wider footways, clearer signage, additional lighting, more accessible curbs, as well as the additional crossings.

Platinum Way is one of nine Gemstone Routes in Aylesbury that cyclists are encouraged to use.

The route connects the town centre to Aylesbury Vale railway station, and also connects people to the Waddesdon Greenway and Waddesdon Manor.

Cycle parking facilities are being added, the first one has been set up at Somerville Way, with the second, located next to the Co-op in Fairford Leys, due for completion by 5 June.

Councillor Steven Broadbent: “The completion of the Platinum Way marks a significant achievement for Buckinghamshire Council and the local community. It is a testament to our shared commitment to create a healthier, more environmentally friendly future for the county.

“Whether using the Platinum Way for daily commuting, leisurely strolls, or cycling adventures, the local community and visitors are sure to appreciate the remarkable improvements that have been made. By embracing active travel, individuals can enjoy the physical and mental health benefits while at the same time contributing to a greener, more sustainable environment.

“The success of the Platinum Way project would not have been possible without the collective efforts of numerous organisations and individuals, which we’re hugely grateful for. Special recognition is due to Chiltern Rangers, whose tireless work resulted in the community planting of 4,000 trees, shrubs, and plants along the route, and the creation of community artwork and bird boxes.”

