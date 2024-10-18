Bucks community group launches campaign to create 1k fitness route for wheelchair users
Members of the Haddenham Safe Walking and Cycling group are looking to create an accessible fitness route in the village.
They hope it can be the UK’s first fitness circuit, around 1km in distance, that is suitable for people who rely on wheelchairs and mobility scooters.
Several members checked Haddenham’s streets and pavements to see how suitable they are for the less able walkers and those who require additional assistance to get around.
In total the group identified seven ‘scary’ parts of the village that are difficult for seated residents to navigate.
Through a ‘level ways’ scheme the group hopes to attract agencies and organisations that might want to support its fitness scheme. To create a safer route for all residents, the group hopes that parts of the village’s footways can be raised to become more wheelchair-friendly.
Haddenham Parish Council and Buckinghamshire Council say they support the idea in principle.
It is hoped that if roads and pavements become more safe for everyone then less able residents will get out more improving their fitness and health.
Maureen Woods, who is part of the campaign, said: “Currently, I feel it’s really dangerous when I go out. A level way would make me feel safer and I would definitely go out more.”
People interested in supporting the project financially or through sponsorship are encouraged to get in touch with the Haddenham Safe Walking and Cycling group via email ([email protected]).