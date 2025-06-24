Buckinghamshire road closures: Dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Buckinghamshire's motorists will have 32 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 7am April 7 to 8pm June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Heathencote to Old Stratford, diversion route due to works on behalf of Awg Group Limited.

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A43, from 2pm November 18 2024 to 6am March 2 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester Roundabout, carriageway, slip roads, and lane closure, plus 24/7 contraflow and layby closures for, junction improvements, diversion routes will use National Highways and local authority network.

And a further 29 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M25, from 10pm June 23 to 5am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures for Urgent Safety fence repairs.

• M25, from 10pm June 23 to 5am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for Urgent Technology works.

• M25, from 10pm June 24 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure for Urgent Safety fence repairs.

• M25, from 10pm June 24 to 5am June 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 eastbound and westbound, junction 1A to M25 clockwise and Anticlockwise, junction 16, Lane and link road closure for Urgent Safety fence repairs, diversion via National Highways and Local Authorities network.

• M40, from 9pm June 25 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A404, from 10.15pm June 25 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4 Lane closure, carriageway closure, exit slip closure and diversion route for maintenance works, diversion route.

• M40, from 10.15pm June 25 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm June 26 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound,, junction 4 to junction 5 lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm June 26 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound,, junction 5 to junction 4 lane closures for maintenance works.

• A404, from 9pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, Marlow to Handy Cross lane closure for maintenance works.

• A404, from 9.30pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, Marlow to M40, junction 4, slip road and lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm June 26 to 5am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closures, slip road closures and diversion route for maintenance works, diversion via national highways network,.

• M25, from 11.15pm June 26 to 5am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 16, link road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways networks.

• A404, from 9.30pm June 27 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A404 southbound, Marlow, slip road and lane closures for maintenance work.

• A404, from 10.15pm June 27 to 5am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closures, slip road closures and diversion route for maintenance works, diversion via national highways network,.

• M25, from 11pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 11pm June 27 to 5.30am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closures for Concrete investigation works.

• M40, from 10.15pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 30 to 5am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, Lane closure on exit slip road for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A40, from 11pm June 30 to 5am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 / M40 southbound,, junction 2 to junction 1a lane closures, carriageway closure and diversion route for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A43, from 1pm July 1 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Ardley to Brackley, slip road, layby and lane closures for horticultural works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A404, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 Handy Cross/M40, junction 4 Roundabout, Lane closure for technology work.

• M40, from 9pm July 4 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm July 4 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A43, from 7am to 7pm on July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Crowfield to Brackley, diversion route due to works on behalf of Awg Group Limited.

• M25, from 10pm July 7 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closures for inspection works.

• A40, from 10pm July 7 to 5.30am July 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, link road and Lane closure for surfacing works, diversion via National Highways and Local Authorities roads.

• M4, from 10pm July 7 to 5.30am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5 to junction 4B, Lane closures for lighting works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.