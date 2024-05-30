Buckinghamshire road closures: Dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckinghamshire's motorists will have 33 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm May 23 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance work.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

• M40, from 9.30pm May 23 to 6am May 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9, carriageway closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 23 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M4, from 8pm April 5 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5, slip road and lane closures for M4 Smart Motorways.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 28 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm May 28 to 5am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 28 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm May 28 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm May 28 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures, link road closures and carriageway closure for surfacing works, diversion via local authority roads.

• A404, from 8pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 both directions Bisham to Handy Cross, Lane closures for drainage work.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 29 to 5am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via Local authority roads.

• M25, from 10pm May 29 to 5am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure for safety fence repairs.

• M40, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A404, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404M both directions Bisham to Handy Cross, Lane closures for drainage work.

• M40, from 9pm May 31 to 5am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 31 to 5am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M4, from 8pm June 1 to 10am June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for joint works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M40, from 9pm June 1 to 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 1 to 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10.30pm June 2 to 5.30am June 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 15 to M4 eastbound, junction 4B, Link Road closure for lighting works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M40, from 9pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for communication works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 3 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm June 4 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise to M40 northbound, link road closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm June 4 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise to M40 northbound, link road closure for maintenance works, diversion via national highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 10pm June 4 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm June 4 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M4, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 8/9 to junction 6, Lane closures for technology work.

• M40, from 10.15pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 8a, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority roads.

• M4, from 8pm June 8 to 10am June 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for joint works, diversion via National Highways roads.