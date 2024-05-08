Buckinghamshire road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckinghamshire's motorists will have 40 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

• M40, from 7pm May 2 to 11.59pm May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• M4, from 8pm April 5 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5, slip road and lane closures for M4 Smart Motorways.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 37 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm May 6 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M25, from 10pm May 6 to 6am May 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures, link road closures and carriageway closure for surfacing works, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9pm May 7 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm May 7 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 7 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A404, from 9.30pm May 7 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A404, from 9.30pm May 7 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound to M40 northbound, junction 4, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 7 to 6am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 6, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm May 7 to 5.30am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, junction Denham roundabout to junction Swakleys, lane closure for concrete repairs.

• M40, from 9pm May 8 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 11pm May 8 to 5am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure for Camera maintenance.

• A43, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Brackley Northampton Road Roundabout to Buckingham Road Roundabout, Lane closure for works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 9 to 6am May 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 5, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M25, from 10pm May 9 to 5am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure for camera maintenance.

• A404, from 10.15pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound to M40, junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure on entry slip road for maintenance work.

• A404, from 10.15pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound to M40, junction 4, link road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M25, from 11pm May 10 to 5.30am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closures for urgent carriageway repairs.

• M4, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5, slip road and lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9pm May 13 to 6am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A404, from 9pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 and A404 Handycross Roundabout, link road and lane closures for technology work.

• M25, from 10pm May 13 to 5.30am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure for drainage works.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 14 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A404, from 9.30pm May 14 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 entry slip road, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via national Highways and local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 16 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via national Highways and local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 16 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M4, from 8pm May 18 to 10am May 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for joint works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M40, from 9pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm May 20 to 5.30am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for VMS Upgrade Phase three works.

• M4, from 10pm May 20 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5 exit slip road, Lane closure for structure works.

• M4, from 10pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 6, slip road and lane closures for technology work.