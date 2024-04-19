Buckinghamshire road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckinghamshire's motorists will have 74 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And 25 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

• M4, from 10.30pm April 14 to 5.30am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 4B to junction 5, Lane closures for Lighting inspections.

• M40, from 7pm April 14 to 11.59pm April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance work.

• M4, from 8pm July 17 2023 to 6am April 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 7, slip road closures for M4 Smart Motorways.

• M4, from 8pm April 5 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5, Lane closures for M4 Smart Motorways.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 68 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A40, from 10pm April 15 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 eastbound, junction Denham to junction Swakeleys, carriageway closure and lane closures for urgent resurfacing, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 10pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 15 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M25, from 10pm April 15 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 16 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 16 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 16 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• A404, from 9.30pm April 16 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• A404, from 8pm April 17 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, M40, junction 4 Roundabout, slip road and lane closured for electrical work.

• M25, from 9.30am to 4pm on April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Hard Shoulder closure for electrical works.

• M4, from 8pm April 18 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, Lane closures for technology work.

• A404, from 10.15pm April 18 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 entry slip road, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority roads.

• M40, from 9pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 20 to 5am April 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion Via National Highways and local authority Networks.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 20 to 5am April 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• A40, from 11pm April 20 to 5am April 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise to M40 southbound, Link Road closure for maintenance works, diversion Via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M25, from 11pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, hard shoulder closure for maintenance work.

• M25, from 11pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 11pm April 20 to 5am April 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise to M40 southbound, Link Road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 22 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 22 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A404, from 9.30pm April 22 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 22 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 22 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 22 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• M25, from 10pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure for Red X Enforcement Camera maintenance.

• M25, from 10pm April 22 to 5.30am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for CCTV camera surveys.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 22 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 northbound to M40 northbound, junction 1a, carriageway closure for maintenance work, diversion via Local authority roads.

• M40, from 10.15pm April 22 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 22 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, Lane closures on Denham roundabout, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 10.15pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M4, from 8pm April 23 to 5am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 7, slip road and lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 6, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M25, from 10.15pm April 23 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 23 to 5am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to M40 northbound, junction 1a, link road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 10.15pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10.15pm April 23 to 5am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 23 to 5am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise, junction 16 to M40 northbound, junction 1a, link road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 24 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 24 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to A40, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M25, from 10.15pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 17 to junction 15, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 24 to 6am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority roads.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 24 to 6am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1a WN and WS exit slip road, carriageway closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority roads.

• M25, from 10.15pm April 24 to 6am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 1a SE exit slip road, carriageway closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority roads.

• M25, from 10.15pm April 24 to 6am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 1a NE exit slip road, carriageway closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority roads.

• M40, from 9pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm April 25 to 6am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 10.15pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 25 to 6am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9pm April 26 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm April 26 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 26 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 26 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 7pm April 29 to 7am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 1, mobile lane closures for Horticulture works.

• M40, from 7pm April 29 to 7am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 15, mobile lane closures for Horticulture works.

• A404, from 8pm April 29 to 4am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, lane closure and lane closure slip, Local authority road sweeping and litter picking.

• A404, from 8pm April 29 to 4am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 southbound, lane closure and lane closure slips, Local authority road sweeping and litter picking.

• M40, from 9pm April 29 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm April 29 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm April 29 to 5.30am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 Estbound, junction Denham roundabout, Denham roundabout northern quadrant closure for electrical works, diversion via Local Authorities roads.

• M25, from 10pm April 29 to 5am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M25, from 10pm April 29 to 5am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for electrical works.