Buckinghamshire road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

13 closures could lead to delays of up to 30 minutes

Buckinghamshire's motorists will have 54 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And 13 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

dozens of delays are expected, photo from David Davies PA Images

• A43, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Towcester, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9pm September 5 to 5am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1a to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A308(M), from 8pm January 17 to 6am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 8/9 to junction 6, carriageway closure for M4 Smart Motorways.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 50 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm September 11 to 6am September 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 11 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm September 11 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 clockwise, junction 1 Denham roundabout, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A404, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, Marlow, slip road closure for barrier work, diversion via Handy Cross and return.

• M40, from 9pm September 13 to 6am September 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 6, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 13 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A404, from 9pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, Marlow, slip road closure for barrier work, diversion via Bisham and return.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm September 13 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for repair of signal.

• A40, from 10pm September 13 to 5am September 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 eastbound, junction 1, entry slip road and lane closure or electrical works, diversion via A4020 and B483.

• M40, from 9pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 6, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A40, from 9.30pm September 14 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1, Lane closure for communication works.

• A40, from 9.30pm September 14 to 5am September 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1, carriageway closure for communication works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A40, from 9.30pm September 14 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, A40 to junction 1, Lane closures for communication works.

• A404, from 9pm September 15 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 both directions Marlow, slip road and lane closures for inspection works.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 17 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via national highways and local authority roads.

• M25, from 9.30am September 18 to 4pm September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, hard shoulder closure for electrical (VMS) works.

• M25, from 9.30am September 18 to 4pm September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, hard shoulder closure for electrical (VMS) works.

• A40, from 7pm September 18 to 11.59pm September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 15, mobile lane closures for Horticulture works.

• A40, from 7pm September 18 to 11.59pm September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 1, mobile lane closures for Horticulture works.

• M40, from 9pm September 18 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 6am to 9pm on September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm September 19 to 5am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Evenley to Tusmore, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A404, from 9pm September 19 to 5am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, Marlow, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 19 to 5am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, Lane closure on entry slip road for maintenance works.

• A404, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, Handy Cross, Lane closure for communications work.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 20 to 6am September 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 21 to 5am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm September 21 to 5.30am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure for Electrical (VMS) works.

• A404, from 10.15pm September 21 to 6am September 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 5, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 22 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, Lane closure on entry slip road for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 22 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A404, from 9.30pm September 22 to 5am September 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, carriageway closure for maintenance works, Lane closures for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M4, from 10pm September 23 to 5.30am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5 to junction 4b, carriageway and exit slip road closures for construction works, diversion via A4, A3044, A3112 westbound to M25.

• M25, from 10pm September 23 to 5.30am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 eastbound to M25, junction 16 clockwise and anti-clockwise Link Roads, link road cliosures for resurfacing works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M4, from 10pm September 23 to 5.30am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 4b to junction 5, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A404, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A404 southbound, Marlow, slip road and lane closure's for drainage works, diversion via National Highway Network.

• A404, from 9.30pm September 25 to 6am September 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via national Highways and local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 25 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 25 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via national Highways and local authority roads.

• A404, from 10.15pm September 25 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via national Highways and local authority roads.