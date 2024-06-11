Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buckinghamshire's motorists will have 22 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M40, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A40, from 10pm June 10 to 6am July 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise link road to M40 northbound, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion Vi National Highways and local authority roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A40, from 10pm June 10 to 6am July 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise link road to M40 northbound, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion Vi National Highways and local authority roads.

• M25, from 10pm June 10 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm June 10 to 6am July 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 1A, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority roads.

• M25, from 10pm June 10 to 5am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure for CAT 1 loop Repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M4, from 10pm June 10 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5, carriageway closure in between exit and entry slip roads for waterproofing works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• A40, from 10pm June 10 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, A40 to junction 1, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm June 10 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 6 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A43, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, Baynards Green to Barley Mow, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M4, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 7 to junction 8/9, Lane closure for technology works.

• M40, from 9pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 17 to 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for communication works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M40, from 9.30pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M4, from 10pm June 17 to 6am June 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for joint works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M40, from 9pm June 18 to 6am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A404, from 9.30pm June 18 to 6am June 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M40, from 10pm June 19 to 5am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 7pm June 20 to 11.59pm June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closures for maintenance work.