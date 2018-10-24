Bierton temporary traffic lights causing havoc with commuters

The temporary traffic lights have been causing havoc on the A418 this week.

They are based outside the Bell Pub in Bierton, on the A418 - one of Aylesbury's key commuter arteries.

They have been erected by Thames Water, as they link up a new property development to the water supply.

A statement from Thames Water said: "The roadworks are in place to connect the water supply to a nearby property development.

"We expect the work to be completed this week.

One commuter who was stuck in traffic last night and this morning said: "I realise this work had to be done but it was frustrating that it took an extra 20 minutes to get to and from work yesterday.

"I believe the works may be continuing until Friday so that means another couple of days worth of delays to look forward to."

The work is sceduled to last until Friday.