Aylesbury's Tokyo 2020 Olympic stars the Gadirova twins celebrated with their very town buses

Aylesbury's own Olympic medalists Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova have been recognised with the creation of two specially designed buses.

Arriva has launched two specifically designed buses named after the twins in celebration of their historic achievements at the Tokyo 2020 games.

Jessica and Jennifer were part of a four-athlete group that claimed the first team medal for Great Britain in women's gymnastics in 93 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer and Jessica on their very own buses

Jessica said: “It’s crazy! The support we’ve had from the people of Aylesbury has been amazing and to now see my name up on the side of a local bus is incredible. We’re very grateful to Arriva for arranging this and we will definitely be looking out for our names on busses around town!”

Jennifer added: “We’re proud to have represented Aylesbury at the Olympic Games and feel very honoured to have been recognised in this way - I never ever thought I’d have a bus named after me! The encouragement and messages we’ve had all year have been incredible and we’re so grateful to everyone”

The two buses are in use now, welcoming customers in and around Aylesbury.

Arriva general manager for Bucks, Shaun Bloxam said: “We were so extremely proud to have two local Olympic heroes that we decided Arriva needed to show our appreciation. We’ve named a bus after Jennifer and another bus after Jessica. You’ll spot their names and bronze medals proudly on all 4 sides of the specially designed Arriva buses.”