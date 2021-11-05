Aylesbury's Bicester Road works to continue for another eight months and all the other works taking place across the Vale and beyond

Work starts next week as part of Buckinghamshire Council’s £100m investment in roads across the county over the next four years.

The following locations will be included in the schedule of works through Transport for Buckinghamshire’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

Some works are weather dependent, so dates are subject to change at short notice. No weekend working unless specified.

Conventional Surfacing Programme

A404 Amersham Hill, High Wycombe (Thursday 4th November to Friday 12th November)

Surfacing works using a night time road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

Glynswood Road, Buckingham (Monday 8th November to Tuesday 9th November)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

Plane and Patch Programme

Sheepcote Dell Road, Holmer Green (Tuesday 2nd November to Monday 8th November)

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross (Monday 8th November)

Surface patching works using a night time road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

Dunton Road, Stewkley (Monday 8th November)

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Ballinger Road, Great Missenden (Tuesday 9th November to Thursday 11th November)

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Cock Lane, Tylers Green (Friday 12th November to Monday 15th November)

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

A421 Finmere Tingewick Bypass (Saturday 13th November to Tuesday 16th November)

Surface patching works using a night time road closure in operation 8pm and 6am.

Footway Improvement Works

Harvey Road, Aylesbury – From Mandeville Road to Barnard Crescent (Wednesday 3rd November to Monday 8th November)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take in turn traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Barnard Crescent, Aylesbury (Monday 8th November to Wednesday 10th November)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take in turn traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Grove Road, Amersham (Wednesday 10th November to Wednesday 17th November)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take in turn traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Fox Road, Holmer Green – From Harries Way to Browns Road (Friday 5th November to Friday 12th November)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take in turn traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Harries Way, Holmer Green (Tuesday 9th November to Monday 15th November)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take in turn traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Battings Wood Gardens, Naphill (Friday 12th November to Thursday 18th November)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take in turn traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Junction Improvement Works:

A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury (Monday 20th September 2021 to June 2022)

Works will continue near to the Bicester Road junction with Sir Henry Lee Crescent/Paradise Orchard, on the North-West bound traffic lane 1. Works will involve excavation of the adjacent verge for the widening of the carriageway to create a new lane. Our works will include excavation for the installation of new kerbs, drainage and utility works, with a contraflow system setup to maintain 2-way traffic at all times. The working hours are Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Road Markings – Lining Refresh Scheme

A41 – Waddesdon to Bedgrove (Tuesday 26th October to Friday 19th November)

Lining refreshment works using 2/3&4-way lights and lane closures in operation Monday to Friday between 9pm and 5am.

Bridge Schemes

High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge (Monday 4th October 2021 to Friday 4th February 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Mill Lane, Taplow – Mill Lane Bridge (Monday 1st November to Friday 3rd December)