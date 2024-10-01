Aylesbury Vale road reopened after major safety improvement works are completed at crossing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road in Aylesbury Vale has been reopened now that safety improvement project has been completed, Network Rail has confirmed today (1 October).

Marsh Lane level crossing in Ellesborough has reopened after engineers made alterations to the barriers.

The road which crosses the railway between Aylesbury and Little Kimble stations, was reopened before midnight on Monday (30 September).

New double barriers have been installed covering both sides of the road. Network Rail has revealed the new barriers have been designed to stop motorists from weaving around them. Also, obstacle detection technology has been installed to flag anything that may be obstructing the crossing, like a car or person.

An aerial view of work to upgrade Marsh Lane level crossing

Network Rail adds that brand new signalling equipment has been brought in to understand where trains are in relation to the level crossing and means that the level crossing alarm time has been reduced for each train passage.

Emma Lockey, sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We’d like to thank local people for their patience during our upgrade of Marsh Lane level crossing which is now safer for both rail and road users.

"As well as installing modern signalling equipment and special obstacle detection technology, the new double barriers will prevent the possibility of weaving around them when a train is approaching.

"We want to stress the importance of staying safe when using any level crossing and ask that motorists always stop at the barriers when the lights show and wait until the barriers raise fully to continue their journey."

Network Rail has provided safety advice for pedestrians:

-Concentrate – it’s easy to get distracted, especially by phones, music and conversation.

-Always follow signs and instructions displayed at level crossings.

-Check both ways before crossing – if there is a train coming, don’t cross.

-Understand the warnings which alert when a train approaching (lights, barriers, alarms).

-Cross quickly, keeping children close and dogs on a lead.

Last year, a major upgrade and realignment of the line was completed to allow HS2 trains to pass beneath the existing railway.

Network Rail has further information on level crossing safety that can be accessed on its website here.