Aylesbury travel disrupted by London Marylebone station closure this Sunday

London Marylebone Station is closed on Sunday (September 12) until 10:30am, due to planned engineering works.

A Chiltern Railways spokesperson advises that a heavily-amended timetable will be in operation, warning customers to check their journey before travelling and allow extra time.

While Marylebone is closed, Chiltern trains will terminate and originate at West Ruislip and Amersham.

Chiltern Railways

The rail service also advised that longer trains will be running from Aylesbury and Aylesbury Vale stations.

This is due to planned work between Aldgate and Harrow on the Hill.

These larger trains won't be able to stop at Rickmansworth.

All day between Banbury and Leamington Spa, and until approximately 10:00 between Bicester North and Oxford, buses will replace trains and customers are advised that journeys will take longer than usual.

Chiltern Railways advises that this work is part of a upgrade plan to improve track quality and train reliability.

Extra trains will be stopping at Wembley Stadium throughout the afternoon and evening, in anticipation of extra visitors attending the ParalympicsGB Homecoming event.

Staff will be on hand on the station platform from 12am to 6:30pm, the route from the station to Wembley Arena will be marked.

Chiltern Railways spokesperson said: "Whilst the wearing of face coverings is no longer mandatory onboard trains and in stations, customers who can wear face coverings are advised to do so in crowded areas.

"Customers are advised to:

"-Allow extra time for their journey,

"-Book tickets via the website or Chiltern App and use contactless payments wherever possible,

"-Check their journey before travelling,