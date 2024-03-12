Aylesbury traffic misery worsens as cause of 30-minute delays on main roads is revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aylesbury has been gridlocked this week as temporary roadworks have made traversing the town’s busy road network slow going.

On Elmhurst Road UK Power Networks has set up temporary traffic lights on the road by Gilmore Road. Traffic management measures have been authorised in the area whilst the power company carries out utility repair and maintenance work.

According to the company’s post on traffic alert website One.Network, the work is scheduled to last until next Monday (18 March).

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Over the weekends residents took to social media frustrated that one-mile journeys along the road were now taking 30 minutes to complete.

While it has been even worse during rush hour with short school runs taking up to an hour to complete around Aylesbury.

One resident said: “It's the worst I've known it for years.”

However delays on key Aylesbury roads are not new problems for drivers, especially at commuter and school drop off and pick up times. Many responses to questions asking why Elmhurst Road was gridlocked, mentioned how that road, and Aylesbury in general, is always gridlocked.

On the other side of town, Broughton Lane continues to be subject to a number of repair works, after the route was deemed dangerous by the police last week.

HS2 works have made getting in out of Aylesbury more difficult in recent years, while the town has often been criticised for not having enough routes in and out of its centre.