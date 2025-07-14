Aylesbury roadworks: Aston Clinton resurfacing works to start but end in sight for Elmhurst Road temporary lights

Aston Clinton resurfacing works are set to start this week but an end is in sight for Elmhurst Road temporary lights while footpaths are repaired.

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am will take place on London Road, Aston Clinton, starting on Wednesday July 16 to Monday July 28.

It comes with an end in sight for temporary lights on Elmhurst Road in Aylesbury while footway improvements are being carried out.

Elmhurst road will continued to have temporary traffic lights in operation until Friday July 18, between 9.30am and 3pm as the footway is reconstructed.

Road works stock image for editorial illustration purposes. Picture: Matthew Ashmore - stock.adobe

The A413 Aylesbury to Whitchurch will also under go road marking works from Monday July 14 to Saturday July 19.

Existing road markings and road studs will be refreshed and the road will be closed between 8pm and 6am.

While traffic issues are a consistent problem for Aylesbury motorists, Bucks Council is urging drivers to keep their calm.

"Please respect our workforce while they make improvements to Buckinghamshire’s Highways,” a council spokesman said.

Here is the full list of weekly roadworks for Aylesbury Vale and beyond:

Work continues on road repairs across Buckinghamshire, both through our extensive planned programme and in response to reports from the public and our own inspections. Over 340 schemes are being delivered this year, including larger resurfacing projects, major drainage improvements, footway works and road safety projects on specific sections of the highways, and this programme continues. Our highways teams continue to attend to road defects including potholes, and provide repairs, some round the clock, seven days a week but when the weather is particularly cold or wet, this may mean temporary, or emergency repairs being undertaken until the weather conditions improve.

As part of Buckinghamshire Council’s rolling £120m investment in roads across the county over four years, work is taking place at the following locations through Buckinghamshire Highways' Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

The works are part of a rolling programme of countywide work and some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice. These dates may also be subject to change depending on the availability of materials and unforeseen circumstances out of our control. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

No weekend working unless specified.

Coring Investigation Works

A413 London Road, Little Kingshill (Monday 14 July) Coring investigation works using 3-way traffic lights traffic management in operation between the hours of 11am and 3pm.

Chesham Road, Amersham (Tuesday 15 July) Coring investigation works using stop & go and 4-way traffic lights traffic management in operation between the hours of 9:30am and 3pm.

Stoke Green, Stoke Poges (Wednesday 16 July) Coring investigation works using stop & go management in operation between the hours of 10am and 1pm.

Surface Dressing Prep

Lawn Hill & Shipton Lee, Edgcott (Tuesday 15 July to Friday 18 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 5pm.

Kimblewick Road, Kimblewick (Monday 14 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 5pm.

Conventional

Cheddington Road, Mentmore (Monday 7 July to Monday 14 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 7pm, Monday to Saturday.

A40 London Road & Oxford Road, Beaconsfield (Monday 14 July to Thursday 17 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 7am.

Ivinghoe Freight Zone Phase 3

Replacement of signs and signposts at the below locations. Working hours are 9am to 3:30pm for all sites.

B440/B489 Traveller’s Rest Roundabouts 7, 8, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 and 24 July using multi-way traffic lights. 8 July the crew will also be working from the verge.

B488 / B489 Junction, Ivinghoe 17 and 18 July using multi-way traffic lights.

B488 Vicarage Road, Church End 18 July using multi-way traffic lights.

B488 Westfield Rd RBT, Pitstone (Near Folly Farm) 22, 25, and 28 July using multi-way traffic lights. 24 July the crew will be working from the verge.

Grouted Macadam

Rose Drive, Eunice Grove, Kesters Road & Cavnedish Road, Chesham (Monday 30 June to Tuesday 22 July) Preparation and civils work (including kerb repairs): Monday 23 June and Monday 14 July using give and take, in operation Monday to Friday between 7am and 7pm.

Carriageway resurfacing works: Tuesday 15 July and Monday 21 July using a road closure, in operation Monday to Friday between 7am and 7pm.

The Parkway & Longstone Road, Iver Heath (Friday 11 July to Tuesday 29 July)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Herbert Road & Plantation Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 15 July to Monday 31 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

The Paddock, Chalfont St Peter (Tuesday 8 July to Thursday 17 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

WheatleyWay, Chalfont St Peter (Tuesday 8 July to Wednesday 16 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Structures

Oxford Road Cycle Bridge, Aylesbury (Friday 30 June to Friday 22 August) Replacement of bearings and minor repairs with topcoat painting for the main section of the bridge using a footpath closure with diversions in place for pedestrians, operation between 9am and 3:30pm.

Surface Dressing

The headline treatment for this programme will commence on the dates below and will be followed by various days of sweeping to clear the loose stones and then a further road closure will be required to re-install the road markings and studs. These works will take place over a 2-3 week period depending on the collection of loose stone. Please see the current works that are in progress for next week:

Dorney Hill North & Collinswood Road, Farnham Common (Tuesday 15 July to Wednesday 16 July Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 7am.

Dropmore Road, Burnham (Thursday 17 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Taplow Common Road, Burnham, Burnham (Thursday 17 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Kiln Lane & Widmoor, Hedsor (Friday 18 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Seymour Court Road, Marlow, Marlow (Friday 18 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Retexturing Schemes

Wood Lane, Iver (Monday 14 to Tuesday 15 July) Carriageway surface retexturing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Plane and Patch Resurfacing Schemes Bell Lane, Little Chalfont (Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 July) Resurfacing scheme using a road closure in operation between the hours of 9am and 3pm.

Streetlighting

Countywide Structural & Electrical Testing (Tuesday 27 May to Thursday 31 July)

HS2 Works Rocky Lane, Wendover (until Monday 18 August) Road closure of Rocky Lane with a signposted diversion route, various activities around the perimeter of Rocky Lane.