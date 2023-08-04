Aylesbury road included in Bucks Council's full list of works planned for next week

An Aylesbury road has been included in Bucks Council’s full list of works planned in the next week.

Today (4 August), Bucks Council has released the full schedule of roadworks planned for the following week starting on Monday (7 August).

Paths are being resurfaced between Gainsborough Road/ Marlborough Road to Ellen Road on Churchill Avenue between 9:30am – 3:30pm on weekdays. To calm traffic between these times, multi-way signals are in operation.

An Aylesbury road is included in this week's schedule

Bucks Council states it has completed 16,500 road repairs since April. Earlier in the summer the local authority used emergency powers to deal with numerous damaged roads throughout the county.

The council linked the issues to an extended winter weather.

Bucks Council states it has 15 teams working on road repairs, including potholes, some round the clock, seven days a week. These teams work separately to the bigger improvement projects listed below.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes and surface issues on the ‘Fix My Street’ section of the council’s website.

Here is the full list of roadworks planned in Bucks next week, some projects are weather-dependent and subject to change at short notice:

Plane and Patch Works

-Chapmans Lane, Flackwell Health from Sedgmoor Road to Straight Bit (Monday 7 August to Friday 11 August)Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation between 9:30am – 7pm.

-Hatters Lane, High Wycombe from Hick Farm Rise to Hollis Road (Monday 7 August to Saturday 12 August)Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation between 8pm – 6am.

Conventional Surfacing Works

-Bar Lane, Owlswick from Bar Lane to Owlswick Road (Monday 7 August to Friday 11 August)Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am – 5:30pm.

-Hillbottom Road, High Wycombe from Lane End Road to WWFC Football Stadium (Monday 7 August to Saturday 12 August)Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm – 6am.

Footways Resurfacing Works

-Churchill Avenue, Aylesbury from Gainsborough Road/ Marlborough Road to Ellen Road In progress (Monday 31 July to Friday 8 September)Footway resurfacing works using multi-way signals in operation between 9:30am – 3:30pm.

Surface Dressing

Surface dressing is when hot bitumen emulsion is sprayed onto the road surface and rock chippings are applied onto it, after which the new surface is rolled to embed the chipping. Some loose chippings will remain at this stage as the surface dressing process also relies on vehicles travelling over the surface to further embed the chippings. We endeavour to sweep the surface within 24 hours, after 48 hours, and again after seven days to remove any surplus chippings. The process seals the road against water ingress, extending its life and improving its skid resistance. The following eight locations have been included in this year’s programme:

-Whaddon Road, Mursley

-Great Brickhill Road, Soulbury

-North Lee lane, Terrick

-Risborough Road, Aston Sandford

-A413 – London Road/Buckingham Road, Padbury

-A416 – Amersham Road, Chesham Bois

-Boveney Wood Lane/Abbey Park Lane/Ship Hill, Beaconsfield

-Chalkpit Lane/Oxford Road, Marlow