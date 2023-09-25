Aylesbury rail passengers warned of upcoming strike action affecting Chiltern Railways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rail passengers in Aylesbury have been warned to expect delays due to strike action affecting services run by Chiltern Railways.

Industrial action by ASLEF is due to hit the network between September 29 and October 6 with no services running on Saturday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 4.

An overtime ban by the union is also in place on Friday, September 29 and October 2, 3, 5 and 6 This will mean a reduced service across most of the Chiltern Railways network, varying by route and station, and some early morning and late-night alternations to train times.

Passengers should ensure they check their journey before travelling.

On October 6, an RMT strike on the London Underground network will affect services along the Metropolitan Line, meaning that Chiltern Railways services will not be able to call at stations between Harrow on the Hill and Amersham.

Engineering works will also affect some journeys prior to the industrial action taking place, with buses replacing trains on some routes in the final week of September.

Chiltern Railways is urging customers to check before they travel here, or the Chiltern Railways app.

Friday, September 29

> Owing to engineering works, services between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and London Marylebone will operate before 1000 and after 1800. In between these times, a rail replacement bus will serve stations between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham to connect to the London Underground network.

Saturday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 4

> Early morning and late-night alterations

> No Chiltern Railways services on any route.

October 2 & 3

> Early morning and late-night alterations.

> Regular timetable between London Marylebone and Oxford.

> One train per hour between London Marylebone and Aylesbury Vale Parkway (and vice-versa) – with additional trains during peak periods.

October 5 & 6

Timetable as above, but with following changes:

> October 5, Chiltern Railways will be unable to call at stations between Harrow on the Hill and Amersham until 0800, owing to the previous day of RMT strike action on the London Underground network.

> October 6, Chiltern Railways will be unable to call at stations between Harrow on the Hill and Amersham, owing to RMT strike action on the London Underground network.