Aylesbury projects included in Bucks Council's full list of planned roadworks

The full list of roadworks planned across the county next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aylesbury projects have been included in Bucks Council’s full list of roadworks planned across the county next week.

Four ongoing Aylesbury projects are continuing next week. Each week the authority lists every road improvement project it has okayed as part of its major long term investment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances and some projects are heavily weather dependent.

A number of roads are subject to improvement works this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

The council’s list does not include works triggered by utility companies and emergency measures.

Here is the full list for the week beginning 4 December:

Conventional Surfacing works

-A413 Buckingham Road, Aylesbury (Monday 27 November to Tuesday 5 December)

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 11:30pm and 5am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-The Broadway, Grendon Underwood (Monday 27 November to Monday 4 December)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 9am and 5pm.

-Jasons Hill, Chesham (Tuesday 28 November to Monday 4 December)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 9am and 2:30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Desborough Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 5 December to Friday 8 December)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Station Road, Amersham (Tuesday 5 December to Tuesday 12 December)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Bicester Road, Long Crendon (Tuesday 5 December to Tuesday 12 December)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Windmill Lane, Widmer End (Wednesday 7 December to Wednesday 13 December)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Footways resurfacing works

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Monday 22 January)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Rowland Way, Aylesbury (Monday 20 November to Tuesday 19 December)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi-way traffic signals where required. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Chartridge Lane and Park Road, Chesham (Monday 20 November to Saturday 27 January)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi-way traffic signals where required, in operation between 7am and 7pm. These works will be done in two phases to allow a break for Christmas. Phase 1 will finish on Friday 22 December. Phase 2 will recommence from Monday 8 January 2024 and finish on Saturday 27 January 2024.

Drainage Works

-Brudenell Drive, Marsh Lane and Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville (Monday 27 November 2023 to Friday 12 January 2024)

Drainage works using both a lane management and give and take traffic management between 8am and 5pm on Brudenell Drive, 7am and 7pm on Marsh Lane, and 9:30am and 3:30pm on Lower Road.

Street Lighting Works

-Marlow – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Aylesbury – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Various Locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various Locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

Road Lining Works

-Mill End Road, High Wycombe (Wednesday 6 December to Friday 8 December)

Road Lining works using stop and go traffic management. In operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

Road Safety Works

Advertisement

Advertisement

-A421 Thornborough Bridge (Monday 4 December to Tuesday 5 December)

Safety Barrier Repair works using two-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Network Improvement Works

-A413 Amersham Road, Gerrards Cross (Monday 27 November to Friday 8 December)

Central reservation upgrade using a back-to-back lane closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm

Trial Hole Investigation Works

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Weedon Hill, Hyde Heath (Monday 4 December to Friday 8 December)

Trial Hole investigation using two-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

Network improvement works - Traffic Calming

-Water Stratford Road, Water Stratford (Monday 4 December to Friday 15 December)