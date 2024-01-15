Aylesbury path affected in Bucks Council's latest list of authorised roadworks
One Aylesbury path has been included in the full list of roadworks provided by Bucks Council for the week starting 15 January.
Footway resurfacing works is ongoing on Craigwell Avenue, while Aylesbury is one of the locations where the authority is continuing to upgrade street lights.
Bucks Council’s list of roadworks does not include works outside its road improvement project that are overseen by utility companies.
Roadworks are subject to change at short notice and some works are highly weather-dependent. The authority has recorded an increase in instances of its road workers receiving abuse recently and is asking the public to treat its workers with respect.
Here is the full list provided by the council this week:
Road closures
-Single lane closure on Bridge Street, High Wycombe (Monday 15 January to Thursday 15 February 2024)
One lane of the two-lane highway will be closed to allow for a temporary footpath.
Conventional Surfacing works
-Hithercroft Road, Downley (Monday 8 January to Tuesday 16 January)
Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8am and 5pm.
-Hollybush Lane, Denham (Wednesday 10 January to Monday 15 January)
Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation 7:30am to 5pm.
-Woodside Road/ Forest Way/ Ashdown Road, High Wycombe (Monday 15 January to Tuesday 23 January)
Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8am and 5pm.
-Treadaway Hill, Flackwell Heath (Monday 15 January to Thursday 25 January)
Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.
Footways resurfacing works
-Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Monday 22 January)
Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management between 7am and 7pm.
-North Road / Windmill Lane, Widmer (Monday 8 January to Saturday 23 February)
Footway resurfacing works using multi-way traffic signals in place between 9am and 3pm.
-Straight Bit, Flackwell Heath (Monday 8 January to Friday 16 February)
Footway resurfacing works using multi-way traffic signals in place 8am and 5pm.
Temporary footpath closures/diversions
Oxford Road and Bridge Street, High Wycombe (Monday 15 January to Thursday 15 February 2024)
Part of footpath closed off, with temporary alternative footpath provided and signposted; pedestrian crossing on Oxford Road corner will remain in use.
Drainage Works
-Wood Lane Close, Iver (Monday 8 January 2024 to Monday 19 January 2024)
Drainage works using a road closure. In operation Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.
-Brudenell Drive, Stoke Mandeville (Monday 4 December 2023 to Friday 19 January)
Drainage Works using give and take traffic management. In operation between Monday to Friday 8am and 5pm.
Street Lighting Works
Marlow – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns
Aylesbury – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns
Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)
Various locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps
Bourg Walk Bridge – upgrade of lighting to LED lanterns along the Bourg Walk using partial closure (cyclist please dismount)