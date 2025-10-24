Aylesbury neighbourhood bus transport expanded including new free service after £1.9m boost

The Red Group is expanding its bus services in Aylesbury and providing free trips to residents on Sunday.

Bucks Council has announced that the company is extending its Aylesbury neighbourhood bus routes. It has also been confirmed that the transport group’s Sunday ‘Aylesbury town centre’ buses will be free to the public from November 3.

Extra journeys have been added to the bus service’s schedule starting from next month and more stops have been introduced on some journeys.

Bucks Council confirmed the following changes:

-Service 1/1E Red Rose Travel, Aylesbury to Fairford Leys via Fowler Road: Introduction of Monday to Saturday evening service 1E running with last journey at 23:15. New hourly Sunday daytime service.

-Service 6B Red Rose Travel Aylesbury to Buckingham Park: Introduction of new hourly Sunday service

-Service 7/7A/7B Red Rose Travel, Aylesbury to Bedgrove via Broughton: Monday to Saturday daytime service increased to operate every 20 minutes, replacing the existing Z&S service. New 7B Monday to Saturday evening timetable with last journey at 23:40. New hourly Sunday service.

-Service 11 Redline Buses, Aylesbury to Southcourt: Route amended to provide new link to Prebendal Avenue.

Service 14/14E Redline Buses and Red Rose Travel, Aylesbury to The Coppice and Cleveland Park: Monday to Saturday daytime service increased to operate every 30 minutes. Plus, 14E Monday to Saturday evening service with last journey at 22:54. New hourly Sunday daytime service.

Service 50 Red Rose Travel, Aylesbury to RAF Halton via Weston Turville and Wendover: New evening service last journey from Aylesbury 23:10 and RAF Halton 23:30.

Service 60/X60 Z&S Transport/Red Rose Travel, Aylesbury to Buckingham via Winslow: Day time 60 revised to call at Winslow Station, when opened. New evening X60 service, last journey 23:15 from Aylesbury and midnight from Buckingham.

Bucks Council has revealed the changes have been facilitated by a £1.9m grant from the Department for Transport.

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “I am delighted that once again, we have been able to use the BSIP funding to invest in local bus services in Buckinghamshire.

“Enhancing public transport provision is a key priority for the council and gives choice to residents wanting to get around the county. This includes giving existing passengers greater flexibility, opening routes for new bus users and supporting our ambition to boost choice in sustainable transport across the county.”