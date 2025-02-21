Aylesbury lane closure included in council's full list of upcoming roadworks

A lane closure in Aylesbury is among the full list of roadworks authorised by the council in the county next week.

Bucks Council has confirmed that a lane closure will be used to managed traffic on the A41 Bicester Road, near Broadfields next week.

During the week, council staff are improving the dual toucan crossing system along the A-road.

This is one of many road improvement projects taking place across Buckinghamshire next week.

Each week, Bucks Council releases its full list of planned roadworks throughout the region. Emergency works and projects overseen by utility companies, such as Thames Water, are not included in the schedule.

Here is the council’s full list for the week starting 24 February:

Coring Investigation Works

-Bicester Road, Ludgershall (Monday 24 February to Wednesday 26 February) Coring investigation works using a combination of a lane closure and stop & go traffic management in operation between 9am and 3pm.

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

-Stylecroft Road, Valentine Way & The Brow, Chalfont St Giles (Wednesday 26 February to Friday 28 February) Coring investigation works using give and take traffic management in operation between 8am and 4pm.

Plane and Patch

-Rickmansworth Lane, Chalfont St Peter (Monday 24 February to Friday 28 February) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Torbay, Quainton (Tuesday 25 February to Thursday 27 February) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Town Lane, Wooburn (Wednesday 26 February to Thursday 27 February) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 7am.

-Hedgerley Lane, Gerrards Cross (Wednesday 26 February) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 7am.

-The Mead, Soulbury (Wednesday 26 February) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Service Road Off Upper Street, Quainton (Wednesday 26 February to Friday 28 February) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Latimer Road / The Village, Latimer (Thursday 27 February) Carriageway lining and laying of high friction surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Town Lane, Wooburn (Friday 28 February) Carriageway lining works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 7am.

Footway Structural Repairs

-Beech Close, Buckingham (Monday 24 February) Footway structural repairs using a road closure and traffic lights in operation from 8am to 5pm.

-Upper Road, Denham (Wednesday 19 February to Tuesday 4 March) Footway structural repairs using footway closures in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Spinfield Lane, Marlow (Monday 10 February to Friday 28 February) Footway structural repairs using multi-way traffic lights/phased road closure in operation between 8am and 5pm.

Public Realm Improvement Works

-White Hart Street, High Wycombe (Monday 28 October to Thursday 10 April) Public realm improvement works including footway widening, carriageway improvements including kerb realignment and drainage improvement works as part of the scheme. All delivered using a series of 24-hour road and footway closures, including nighttime and weekend working through to completion.

The works will be carried out in following phases: (Eden service yard will be accessible through Church Street during the road closure.)

-Carriageway Phase B - Travelodge to Queens Square (carriageway works) Monday 10/03/25 to Monday 17/03/25 24-hr road closure from 7am 10/03/2025 to 11:59pm 17/03/2025

-Carriageway Phase C - Church Street to Queens Square (carriageway works) Monday 24/03/25 to Monday 10/04/25 24-hr road closure from 7am 24/03/2025 to 11:59pm 31/03/2025

-Footway Phase A - Eden Entrance to Church Street (footway paving works) Monday 06/01/25 to Sunday 26/01/25

-Footway Phase B – White Hart Street to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Monday 27/01/25 to Saturday 15/02/25

-Footway Phase C – Queen Square to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Monday 10/02/25 to Friday 28/02/25

-Market Square, Aylesbury (Monday 06/01/2025 to Friday 28/03/2025)

This project is to undertake improvements to Market Square, including a power supply upgrade to enable the expansion of the market and facilitate events, flexibility of provision and configurations to suit multiple purposes, lighting enhancements to restore some of the heritage lanterns and illuminate historic monuments, statues, and benches. This will enhance the sense of place, increase safety and encourage an increased night time economy.

These works will be carried out using a road closure and footway closure from Monday to Friday 7am to 7pm.

Traffic Calming Works Castlefields, High Wycombe (Wednesday 5 February to Saturday 8 February) Traffic calming works using a Road Closure along Rutland Avenue in operation Wednesday to Friday between 9am and 3pm and Saturday 8:30am and 4pm.

Surface Dressing Prep Works

-Stratford Road & Main Street, Nash (Monday 24 February to Friday 28 February) Surface dressing resurfacing prep works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 5pm.

Leighton Road, Wingrave (Friday 28 February to Friday 7 March) Surface dressing resurfacing prep works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Network Safety Works

-A413 Whitchurch (Monday 24 February to Friday 28 February) Installation of new signage and chevrons using temporary traffic lights in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Street lighting

-Countywide structural replacements – (Monday 9 December to Friday 28 March) Replacement of columns across the county.

-Countywide electrical repairs – (Monday 2 December to Saturday 31 May) Electrical remedial works across the county.

-Countywide Stump replacements – (Monday 10 February to Friday 7 March) Replacement of column stumps across the county.

-Countywide night scouting – (Wednesday 5 February to Friday 28 March) Checking for damaged or broken street lights across the county.

Intelligent Transport Systems – Other Works

-Junction of A40 Oxford Road / B416 Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross (Wednesday 26 February) Re-commencement of removal of obsolete halogen traffic signals and the installation of new extra low voltage LED signals, using 4-way temporary lights, 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-A41 Bicester Road, near Broadfields – Aylesbury (Monday 10 February to Friday 21 March) Refurbishment of dual toucan crossing, using a lane closure between 9:30am and 3:30pm and temporary crossing signals.

-Packhorse Road / Tesco, Gerrards Cross. (Thursday 27 to Friday 28 February) Re-commencement of installation of new radar traffic sensors, update of traffic light timings and controls, 9:30am to 3:30pm using lane closures (not full time – as required) / 7pm to 6am, 4 – way temporary lights for one night only

HS2 Works

-A413 London Road Wendover (Tuesday February 11 to Friday February 28) To reduce impact on road users, these closures and traffic management will be in operation at off-peak times. Overnight road closures: -Tuesday 25 February (8:30pm) to Wednesday 26 February (5:30am) -Tuesday 11 March (8.30pm) to Wednesday 12 March (5.30am) -Friday 21 March (8.30pm) to Saturday 22 March (5.30am) -Monday 24 March (8.30pm) to Tuesday 25 March (5.30am)

-Daytime 2-way traffic lights: -Thursday 27 February (9am to 3pm) -Thursday 13 March (9am to 3pm) Thursday 27 March (9am to 3pm)

-Rocky Lane, Wendover (Monday 17 February to Monday 18 August) Road closure of Rocky Lane with a signposted diversion route, various activities around the perimeter of Rocky Lane.