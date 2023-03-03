Aylesbury gets a rare breather from new roadworks next week as council issues update

Aylesbury is set for a rare breather from new roadworks as Bucks Council provides an update.

As part of Buckinghamshire Council’s £100m investment in roads across the county over the next four years, work will be taking place shortly at the following locations through Transport for Buckinghamshire’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

Some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice. These dates may also be subject to change depending on the availability of materials.

The council has released its full list of planned roadworks for next week

No weekend working unless specified.

Aylesbury motorists will be pleased that they look set for a rare break from new works on the roads in and around the town. Although there is some activity in Winslow, Buckland, Little Kimble, Ringshall, Charndon, Marsh Gibbon and Edgcott.

Below are all the works taking place in and around Aylesbury Vale and its outskirts. The full list of works across Bucks is at the bottom of this article.

Drainage Improvement Works

Beacon Road, Ringshall (Monday 6 March to Friday 10 March)

Installing a borehole using a 24-hour road closure in operation Monday to Friday.

Community Board Schemes

Sheep Street, Winslow (Monday 6 March)

Line works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Buckland Road, Buckland Wharf (Tuesday 7 March to Thursday 9 March)

Installing bollards on the green area using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Remedial works

Kimblewick Road, Little Kimble (Monday 6 March to Tuesday 7 March)

Topsoil remedial works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

Main Street, Charndon (Tuesday 7 March to Wednesday 8 March)

Topsoil remedial works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

Heet Road, Marsh Gibbon (Wednesday 8 March to Thursday 9 March)

Topsoil remedial works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

Shipton Lee, Edgcott (Friday 10 March)

Topsoil remedial works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

WIDER BUCKS WORKS:

Community Board Schemes

Pound Lane, Marlow – From the junction of A4155 to Bream Close (Monday 6 March)

Installing bollards and road markings using three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Main Street/Stratford Road, Beachampton (Monday 6 March)

Lining works and installing new dragon's teeth using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Broadlands Avenue, Chesham (Monday 6 March)

Line works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Pednormead End, Chesham (Monday 6 March)

Line works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Highlands, Flackwell Heath (Tuesday 7 March)

Line refreshment works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Greenlands, Flackwell Heath (Tuesday 7 March)

Line refreshment works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Swains Lane, Flackwell Heath (Tuesday 7 March)

Line refreshment works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Halls Corner, Flackwell Heath (Tuesday 7 March)

Line refreshment works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Stanley Hill, Amersham – From White Lion Road to Number 208 (Wednesday 8 March to Thursday 16 March)

Safety Barrier Improvement and Repair Works

A355/M40 Interchange Roundabout, Beaconsfield (Monday 6 March to Tuesday 7 March)

Safety Barrier repair works using a lane closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm to 5am.

Pyebush Roundabout, Beaconsfield (Monday 6 March to Wednesday 8 March)

Safety Barrier repair works using a lane closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm to 5am.

Remedial Works

Cressex Link Roundabout, High Wycombe - North side of roundabout including John Hall Way (Monday 6 March to Tuesday 7 March)

Remedial resurfacing works using 3-way lights between 9am and 5pm and phased night-time road closures.

Chapel Lane, Akeley (Monday 6 March to Tuesday 7 March)

Topsoil remedial works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

A40 Oxford Road, Denham – From A412 (Southbound) to A413 (Westbound only) (Thursday 9 March to Friday 10 March)

Remedial resurfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

Conventional Surfacing Works

Fieldhouse Lane, Marlow – From Globe Business Park to A404 Bridge (Tuesday 7 March to Friday 10 March)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7pm and 5am.

Plane and Patch Works

Broad Lane, Beaconsfield – From Windsor Hill to Wash Hill (Monday 6 March to Tuesday 14 March)

