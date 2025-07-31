Aylesbury commuters warned of upcoming railway closure as replacement buses are deployed

Aylesbury commuters have been warned of an upcoming railway closure that will affect journeys to another Bucks town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail has revealed that planned engineering works will lead to the closure of the Chiltern Railways train line between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury.

Essential work will be carried out on the track between 4-8 August and 11-14 August, the rail service revealed. The line between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury will be closed each day between 08:30 and 15:30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail adds that the work is part of wider upgrades that have been authorised in the area to support the HS2 project.

Aylesbury Railway station

Chiltern Railways will operate a rail replacement bus service on days when trains are not running. The buses will go between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury via Little Kimble, and between Princes Risborough and Monks Risborough.

Train services will run outside of the closure hours but passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

Patrick Cawley, director for ‘On Network Works’ for Network Rail and HS2, said: “The essential engineering work is part of the wider HS2 programme and ongoing investment to maintain a safe and reliable railway for passengers. We’ve worked closely with Chiltern Railways to schedule the closures during the quieter summer period and to ensure clear information and alternative travel options are in place for anyone who needs to travel during the affected hours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are advised to use the Chiltern Railways and National Rail websites to check journey times.

Michael Stewart director at Chiltern Railways, said: “We would like to thank customers for their patience as these crucial works will help ensure the long-term safety and durability of the railway.”