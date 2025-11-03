Aylesbury closure confirmed in council's latest list of roadworks

An Aylesbury road closure will remain in place this week, Bucks Council has confirmed.

Included in the authority’s full list of roadworks for the week starting 3 November is the closure at Ellen Road.

Between 8pm to 6am the road will be closed whilst resurfacing work is completed. This is scheduled to be completed by Friday.

This is just one of many confirmed improvement works taking place across Buckinghamshire as part of the council’s road improvement scheme.

Each week the authority releases its full list of planned works, this does not include emergency projects or schemes set up by utility companies such as Thames Water.

Here is the latest list of roadworks released by Bucks Council:

Carriageway resurfacing -College Road & Thornton Road, Nash/Thornton (Saturday 25 October to Friday 7 November) Carriageway resurfacing works using a 24/7 road closure, including weekends. The working hours will be Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5pm & 8pm to 6am.

-B4032 Mursley Road & Swanbourne Road, Mursley ( Monday 27 October to Wednesday 12 November) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure. The working hours will be Monday to Friday between 8am and 7pm.

Conventional

Footways Reconstruction

-Ivinghoe Aston ( Monday 27 October to Friday 7 November) Footway reconstruction works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 5pm.

-Maxwell Road, Beaconsfield ( Monday 27 October to Friday 14 November) Footway reconstruction works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Green Way/ Berry Way Newton Longville ( Monday 3 November to Friday 12 December) Footway reconstruction works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Rowland Way Aylesbury (Monday 3 November to Wednesday 5 November) Footway patching works using give & take in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Straight Bit, Flackwell Heath (Wednesday 5 November to Friday 14 November) Footway patching works using give & take in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Surface Dressing (Phase 2)

-Taplow Common Road, Burnham (Thursday 6 November) Installation of road markings using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Drainage

-The Green, Blackwell Hall Lane, Kiln Lane and outside The Crown Public House – Ley Hill (Monday 15 September to Saturday 8 November) Drainage improvements, the works will be carried out in phases in operation between 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday

Phase 4 carried out under temporary traffic lights. Monday 3 to Saturday 8 November

-Gosling Grove, Downley, High Wycombe (Monday 27 October to Friday 28 November) Intrusive geotechnical investigations to ascertain the cause of the developing subsidence works to be carried out using a managed road closure during working times in operation between 7am and 7pm due to location of plant some closures may need to remain to be in place overnight.

-Main Street, Twyford Phase 1 (Monday 29 September to Friday 28 November) Drainage improvements, the works will be carried out in phases, in operation between 7:30am and 5pm phase 1 will be on private land.

Structural Notification

-Ouse Valley Way, Thornton (From 10 October) Road closure in place between the A422 and Thornton College due to serious structural defects found. The road is likely to remain closed for a significant period of time.

Network Safety Schemes / Plane and Patch Resurfacing Works -Ellen Road, Aylesbury (Saturday 25 October to 7 November) Highway improvement works and traffic signal installation (toucan crossing), using a road closure in operation 24/7 from 25 October to 2 November, and between 8pm to 6am from 3 to 7 November.