Aylesbury bus services to be impacted by 16 days of strike action

Arriva bus staff working on routes in Aylesbury will walk out at the end of this month and October over an “insulting pay offer”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite, the union, said more than 800 workers at depots in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire will walk out after the bus operator “failed to make a decent pay offer”.

They are set to strike for 16 days with buses from the Milton Keynes depot, which still has a route connecting with Aylesbury and Buckingham, being affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a dispute entirely of Arriva's own making and it is now responsible for the chaos that will hit commuters in the home counties.

Arriva shut its Aylesbury and High Wycombe bus depots in July, 2024

“It is completely unacceptable to offer such a derisory pay increase in the current economic climate while making billions in revenue.

“Our members have the full support of Unite in their dispute."

Arriva has offered a pay increase of 65p per hour for bus drivers - a 3.82 per cent raise. This would be backdated to January 1, but the union says the increase is below the current rate of inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Arriva spokesperson said: “Unite have voted to strike in Luton, Milton Keynes, Hemel Hempstead, Stevenage and Ware, we are disappointed by this news and remain committed to finding a resolution.

“We will keep our customers updated”.

The strikes are scheduled to take place from September 23 to September 26. They will also occur from October 1 to October 4, from October 9 to October 12, and from October 14 to October 17.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: "Our members do a stressful and skilled job yet their employer thinks they can be short-changed with this insulting pay offer.

"Our message to Arriva is stark - make a pay offer that our members can accept or face the chaos of strikes across your network this autumn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff working for the Red Group, which runs a majority of bus services in Aylesbury, will not be taking part in the industrial action. But bus services coming in and out of Aylesbury may be busier than usual during this period.