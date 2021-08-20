Aylesbury bus service releases new four-week unlimited travel ticket
The ticket covers the 'Aylesbury local zone' as well as other routes.
Arriva is offering a four-week unlimited travel ticket across local zones in Aylesbury starting tomorrow (August 21).
It is a limited offer, lasting until August 31, giving customers unlimited travel on Arriva buses within the Aylesbury local zone.
The ticket called 'Aylesbury+280’, covers 280 and X8 routes, meaning adults can make an unlimited number of trips from Aylesbury to Thame and Oxford.
Tickets can only be purchased on board Arriva buses and cost £45 per adult.
More information on the ticket and terms and conditions can be found on the Arriva website here.
Andrew Godley, commercial director for Arriva, said: "We’re looking forward to welcoming more customers on board to travel safely and affordably, helping to reconnect our towns, cities and local communities.
"We know how much the pandemic has impacted the commuter economy and we hope that by introducing this new ticket, Arriva can also help support local businesses by making it easy and more affordable for staff to commute back to work.”