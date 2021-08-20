Arriva is offering a four-week unlimited travel ticket across local zones in Aylesbury starting tomorrow (August 21).

It is a limited offer, lasting until August 31, giving customers unlimited travel on Arriva buses within the Aylesbury local zone.

The ticket called 'Aylesbury+280’, covers 280 and X8 routes, meaning adults can make an unlimited number of trips from Aylesbury to Thame and Oxford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriva

Tickets can only be purchased on board Arriva buses and cost £45 per adult.

More information on the ticket and terms and conditions can be found on the Arriva website here.

Andrew Godley, commercial director for Arriva, said: "We’re looking forward to welcoming more customers on board to travel safely and affordably, helping to reconnect our towns, cities and local communities.