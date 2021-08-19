A new bus route connecting Aylesbury, Thame and Oxford will be implemented in early September, a company says.

Red Rose, Red Eagle & Redline is introducing a X20 from September 2, which will run between Aylesbury and Oxford via Thame.

The X20 will run every half an hour at peak times, and then switches to an hourly service up to the evening every day of the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Rose buses

The bus company also promises upgrades on services linking Aylesbury to High Wycombe, Amersham, Buckingham and Tring.

It will be doing this by upgrading the 130, 55, 60, and 61 and 62, services respectively.

The number 10 route will be expanded next month too, to serve Stoke Mandeville Hospital, the company says this is a response to consistent customer requests asking for this addition.

Taj Khan, managing director of the companies said: "We are delighted to continue our planned expansion of our network of routes throughout the area with value for money fares.

"I am very pleased to now announce the launch of our fast direct service from Thame to Oxford & Aylesbury. The route will offer faster journey options for the people of Thame. The route will serve the Westgate Centre up to every thirty minutes at peak times and hourly through the daytime seven days a week."