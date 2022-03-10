Applications open for £1m HS2 funding towards road improvements in Aylesbury and beyond

Applications are welcomed for the latest batch of HS2 road safety funding, Bucks Council revealed yesterday (9 March).

An additional £1 million has been made available for community applications suggesting road improvements.

Bucks Council road improvement sign

Overall, during the long term rail project in Bucks £3.9 million will be allocated to road safety improvement projects in Bucks.

Last year, £1 million was released under this scheme for Bucks roads.

Since it's launch that £1 million has been put towards eight road safety schemes, a further nine are under review, the council reports.

This funding was allocated by the Department for Transport in recognition of the likely disruption to communities that are not used to the volume and impact of heavy traffic associated with major construction works such as the HS2 project.

Applications for this year's kitty must be submitted by 31 May.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “The HS2 Road Safety Fund will contribute to making more of Buckinghamshire’s roads safer for all users.

"The funds are expected to be in high demand so schemes to be funded will be carefully selected to benefit the communities that have been most significantly impacted by HS2 construction and to maximise the long-term road safety benefits across the county.

"We want as many communities affected by the impact of HS2 construction, as possible, to benefit from a share of that legacy.”

Applications can be made on the council's website here, further information is included on the site on the criteria suggestions must meet.