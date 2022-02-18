All trains in and out of Aylesbury cancelled as Storm Eunice forces Chiltern Railways track closure

Due to severe disruption and debris blown onto the track at various points of the Chiltern Railways network as a result of Storm Eunice, all rail services in and out of Aylesbury are cancelled until the end of the day.

"We are working with Network Rail and other partners to clear the line as quickly and safely as possible. No services will run for the rest of the day," Chiltern Railways said in a statement.

"Organising alternative road transport for customers is also subject to delay and disruption due to debris on the road network."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chiltern Railways debris on track